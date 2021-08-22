Events on the Solon Springs calendar

(SOLON SPRINGS, WI) Live events are lining up on the Solon Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Solon Springs area:

DJ Trivia at the Gravel Pit Poplar, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 5781 County Rd P, Poplar, WI

Join in on the fun! Come play DJ Trivia, the areas most fun live hosted pub trivia hosted by a live DJ. Check out our clue of the day and track your DJ Trivia League Scores at at www.djtrivia.com

Porch Music: Russ Darwin Iron River, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 68323 Lea St A, Iron River, WI

White Winter Winery presents a summer concert series on their porch.



Sunday Worship South Range, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3176 Middle River Rd, South Range, WI

If you are unable to join us in person, you can tune in the following ways: Facebook video – live (starting around 11:20) and archived afterwards

Live music with Byron Little Iron River, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:55 PM

Address: 65445 Co Hwy H, Iron River, WI

Excited to have Byron Little on board to do a solo show on Saturday, August 21st, 9-midnight. Mark it on your calendar! We'll have a $2.50 Busch Light special. I'm sure if you ask nicely, he'll...

Baby Shower and Gender Reveal for Andrew and Jacklyn Nelson South Range, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3176 Middle River Rd, South Range, WI

It’s a _____??? Come help Andrew and Jacklyn prepare for the birth of their baby in this joint shower of family, church family and friends. They are registered at Amazon.com.