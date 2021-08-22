Fosston events coming up
(FOSSTON, MN) Live events are coming to Fosston.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fosston:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: Melland Park,East Polk Heritage Center Hwy 2 East, Fosston, MN
Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29 - September, 2021Saturdays, 8:00am - 12:00pm Location: City Park Highway 2
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1439 MN-200, Mahnomen, MN
19th Annual Flom Farm Fest scheduled for August 27-29th. Don't miss the fun! div
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 777 SE Casino Rd, Mahnomen, MN
Who's ready for another concert? 🙋 Get ready for a fun, high-energy show from Chase Bryant! 🎸✨ See you there! Ticket Prices: Star - $27 Select - $20 General - $14
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM
This auction has a cast iron windmill hand water pump in excellent condition; a gorgeous, carved wood edge pedestal table with lions' feet; a weber genesis grill that looks like it hasn't been...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 32 Bagley Ave NW, Bagley, MN
CLASS IS FULL - YOU CAN REGISTER TO BE ON THE WAITING LIST Michael Holter will facilitate a three day workshop that will focus on the use of watercolor to paint exciting impressionistic paintings...
