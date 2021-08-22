Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fosston, MN

Fosston events coming up

Posted by 
Fosston News Beat
Fosston News Beat
 5 days ago

(FOSSTON, MN) Live events are coming to Fosston.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fosston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zCmT_0bZW1fs200

Mentor Farmers' Market

Fosston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Melland Park,East Polk Heritage Center Hwy 2 East, Fosston, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29 - September, 2021Saturdays, 8:00am - 12:00pm Location: City Park Highway 2

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235FSC_0bZW1fs200

FLOM FARM FEST 2021

Mahnomen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1439 MN-200, Mahnomen, MN

19th Annual Flom Farm Fest scheduled for August 27-29th. Don't miss the fun! div

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gUVJk_0bZW1fs200

Chase Bryant

Mahnomen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 777 SE Casino Rd, Mahnomen, MN

Who's ready for another concert? 🙋 Get ready for a fun, high-energy show from Chase Bryant! 🎸✨ See you there! Ticket Prices: Star - $27 Select - $20 General - $14

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1lVk_0bZW1fs200

Cast Iron, Furniture, Tools, and More

Fertile, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

This auction has a cast iron windmill hand water pump in excellent condition; a gorgeous, carved wood edge pedestal table with lions' feet; a weber genesis grill that looks like it hasn't been...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WkTJa_0bZW1fs200

*CLASS FULL* Watercolor Impressionism-Landscape with Michael Holter

Bagley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 32 Bagley Ave NW, Bagley, MN

CLASS IS FULL - YOU CAN REGISTER TO BE ON THE WAITING LIST Michael Holter will facilitate a three day workshop that will focus on the use of watercolor to paint exciting impressionistic paintings...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fosston News Beat

Fosston News Beat

Fosston, MN
13
Followers
209
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fosston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Bagley, MN
City
Mahnomen, MN
City
Fosston, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Mahnomen Mn 19th#Flom Farm Fest#Se Casino Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy