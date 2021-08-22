Live events coming up in Webster
(WEBSTER, SD) Webster is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Webster area:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201
This program is designed for community members, daycare providers, lifeguards & teachers to validate CPR & First Aid skills.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201
PALS is geared towards healthcare providers who respond to emergencies in infants and children, offering hands on practice during the 2 days
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 700 E 5th Ave, Groton, SD
Lions Scholarship Golf Fundraiser Olive Grove Golf Course Saturday, August 28th 10AM Registration with 11AM start 18 hole, four-person scramble $200/team Lunch available with Supper included...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM
Friday August 27th, 2021 – 9:00am 44228 – 150th St, Waubay, SD DIRECTIONS: From Hwy 12 in Waubay: 12 miles South on Cty Rd 1 to 152nd St (Lily Road/CR …\n FARM MACHINERY ESTATE AUCTION Read More »\n
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: Army National Guard Readiness Center, Watertown, SD 57201
Live in the Path of HOPE Annual Suicide Awareness 5K Walk/Run & Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Comments / 0