Live events coming up in Webster

(WEBSTER, SD) Webster is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Webster area:

Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED Blended Training by AHA Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for community members, daycare providers, lifeguards & teachers to validate CPR & First Aid skills.

PALS Provider Course (2 Day Training) Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

PALS is geared towards healthcare providers who respond to emergencies in infants and children, offering hands on practice during the 2 days

Lions Scholarship Golf Fundraiser Groton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 700 E 5th Ave, Groton, SD

Lions Scholarship Golf Fundraiser Olive Grove Golf Course Saturday, August 28th 10AM Registration with 11AM start 18 hole, four-person scramble $200/team Lunch available with Supper included...

FARM MACHINERY ESTATE AUCTION Waubay, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Friday August 27th, 2021 – 9:00am 44228 – 150th St, Waubay, SD DIRECTIONS: From Hwy 12 in Waubay: 12 miles South on Cty Rd 1 to 152nd St (Lily Road/CR …

FARM MACHINERY ESTATE AUCTION Read More »



2021 Glacial Lakes SAFE Suicide Awareness 5K & Remembrance Ceremony Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: Army National Guard Readiness Center, Watertown, SD 57201

Live in the Path of HOPE Annual Suicide Awareness 5K Walk/Run & Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, September 1, 2021