Seagraves, TX

What’s up Seagraves: Local events calendar

Seagraves Bulletin
Seagraves Bulletin
(SEAGRAVES, TX) Live events are coming to Seagraves.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seagraves area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oxhva_0bZW1cDr00

Skipping Blocks Quilt

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Hobbs, NM

Looking for something to make that is as cute as it is easy? Join Hannah in this class to create the Skipping Blocks quilt. This class would also be a […]\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3fPc_0bZW1cDr00

Hemp Row Crop Field Day 2021

Meadow, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 645 FM303, Meadow, TX

Texas Hemp Growers Association Presents Hemp Row Crop Field Day at Bingham Organic Farms on Thursday, August 26th, 2021 for farmers and agri-businesses.

Nova Quilt

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Hobbs, NM

Have you ever wanted to learn to use the Creative Grid Stripology Ruler or just interested in trying something new? Join Natalie in this class to create the Nova quilt. […]\n

Sew Social

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Hobbs, NM

Enjoy our creative space and sew in the classroom today! Enjoy free help and a positive sewing atmosphere. You must call to reserve a place due to social distancing requirements. […]\n

Sewing 101

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 W Broadway St, Hobbs, NM

Have a machine but are too intimidated to start sewing? This is the class for you...back to the basics. Join Hannah in this class and learn the sewing basics. The cost of the class is $25. You...

