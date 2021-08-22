Cancel
Canaan, CT

Live events Canaan — what’s coming up

Canaan Today
(CANAAN, CT) Live events are coming to Canaan.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Canaan area:

Bruce Molsky

Sheffield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 91 Main St, Sheffield, MA

TapRoot Sessions: Bruce Molsky, Old-time Mountain Music, Master Fiddler Sunday, August 22, Shows at 5pm and 7pm (rain cancels) Dewey Memorial Hall, 91 Main Street, Sheffield, MA 01257 Tickets: $25...

Ice Cream Social at Dewey Hall — Bushnell-Sage Library

Sheffield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 91 Main St, Sheffield, MA

Neighbors new and old are invited to Dewey Hall for an ice cream social! This FREE event will feature live music, lawn games, door prizes, and High Lawn Farm ice cream.

Brain Builders at the Bushnell-Sage Library in Sheffield!

Sheffield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Join us outside the Bushnell Sage-Library in Sheffield for this weekly parent/child playgroup program that will include circle time with stories, songs and crafts. We will meet all of August...

Alzheimer's Association Presentation

Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 77 S Canaan Rd, Canaan, CT

Geer Village Senior Community is proud to host Kristen Cusato, Research Champion and Director of Communications for the Alzheimer’s Association Join us to learn more about: • The latest advances...

Best Trivia Ever presents Trivia Night at Great Falls Brewing

Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 75 W Main St, Canaan, CT

Best Trivia Ever presents SUNDAY NIGHT TRIVIA every week at 6:30pm at Great Falls Brewing in Canaan CT. It's totally free to play and the game consists of 5 rounds of general knowledge trivia...

With Canaan Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

