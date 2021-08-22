Cancel
What’s up Carrington: Local events calendar

Carrington Digest
Carrington Digest
 5 days ago

(CARRINGTON, ND) Live events are coming to Carrington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Carrington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MU15P_0bZW1JeA00

Season Championship Night & Kuchen Invitational

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 19th St NW & 4th Ave NW, Jamestown, ND

Season Championship Night and Kuchen Invitational Join us for 2021 Season Championship Night and the Kuchen Invitational at the Jamestown Speedway on Saturday, August 28th. Classes Running: ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R6Y5o_0bZW1JeA00

Presentation on Small Business with Kim Nagle

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 100 1st Ave S, Jamestown, ND

Join us for a lunch and learn in the meeting room at Babb\'s Coffee Shop on Monday, August 23rd starting at 1 p.m. for a free presentation by Kim Nagle on small business. Kim Nagle, author of The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnEsV_0bZW1JeA00

9th Annual Spirit Lake Open Pool

Saint Michael, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 7889 North Dakota 57 S, Saint Michael, ND 58370

Registration Available Aug 20, 2021 POOL THURSDAY--Open 9-Ball Double Elimination 09/30/21 7PM (Calcutta at 6pm)Entry Fee $60 + $15 Green

Love Your Business AND Get Paid Your Value

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 1st Ave S, Jamestown, ND

Join us on Monday, August 23rd from 1 to 3 p.m. at the meeting room at Babb's Coffee Shop for a free presentation on small business development. Kim Nagle, author of The DAMN Plan How to Find...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7obm_0bZW1JeA00

Fort Seward Railroad Week

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:59 AM

Address: 615 10th Ave NW, Jamestown, ND

Why was the railroad important to not only Fort Seward, but early Jamestown? We’ll also create boxcars of our own. Interpretive Center open and staffed from Memorial Day-Labor Day, 10 a.m.-6 p.m...

Carrington Digest

Carrington Digest

Carrington, ND
With Carrington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

