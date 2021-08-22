What’s up Carrington: Local events calendar

(CARRINGTON, ND) Live events are coming to Carrington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Carrington area:

Season Championship Night & Kuchen Invitational Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 19th St NW & 4th Ave NW, Jamestown, ND

Season Championship Night and Kuchen Invitational Join us for 2021 Season Championship Night and the Kuchen Invitational at the Jamestown Speedway on Saturday, August 28th. Classes Running: ...

Presentation on Small Business with Kim Nagle Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 100 1st Ave S, Jamestown, ND

Join us for a lunch and learn in the meeting room at Babb\'s Coffee Shop on Monday, August 23rd starting at 1 p.m. for a free presentation by Kim Nagle on small business. Kim Nagle, author of The...

9th Annual Spirit Lake Open Pool Saint Michael, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 7889 North Dakota 57 S, Saint Michael, ND 58370

Registration Available Aug 20, 2021 POOL THURSDAY--Open 9-Ball Double Elimination 09/30/21 7PM (Calcutta at 6pm)Entry Fee $60 + $15 Green

Fort Seward Railroad Week Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:59 AM

Address: 615 10th Ave NW, Jamestown, ND

Why was the railroad important to not only Fort Seward, but early Jamestown? We’ll also create boxcars of our own. Interpretive Center open and staffed from Memorial Day-Labor Day, 10 a.m.-6 p.m...