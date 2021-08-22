Cancel
Ashley, OH

Live events on the horizon in Ashley

Ashley News Flash
 5 days ago

(ASHLEY, OH) Ashley is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ashley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1Qs1_0bZW181Q00

Auction #192788

Waldo, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

LICHTENBERGER FARMSTEAD AUCTION (2) FARMALL TRACTORS- PARTS- TILLAGE- SMALL FARM EQUIPMENT- GRAIN BIN- ZERO TURN MOWER- MOTOR- PRIMITIVES- ANTIQUES- HOUSEHOLD- ETC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138m3f_0bZW181Q00

Tabata 45

Delaware, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Address: 800 Cheshire Rd, Delaware, OH

Tabata is one of the most effective types of high intensity interval training. Through a variety of simple, yet intense exercises, each class blasts calories and provides noticeable results in a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODoFi_0bZW181Q00

COLOR SWIRL COASTERS (alcohol ink & resin coasters)

Delaware, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 190 W Winter St, Delaware, OH

Learn a new skill and bring some color to your coffee table with these unique resin color swirl coasters. All materials included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXxS4_0bZW181Q00

Small Businesses Unite

Delaware, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 325 S Sandusky St #100, Delaware, OH

Small Businesses Unite at creations venue, Radnor, United States on Tue Aug 24 2021 at 06:00 pm

Boot Camp

Delaware, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:45 PM

Address: 800 Cheshire Rd, Delaware, OH

We keep you on your toes and challenge you in every class! Workouts are designed to improve your overall fitness, strength, cardio, flexibility, agility, and...

With Ashley News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

