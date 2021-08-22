James McAvoy Played So Much Oblivion That He Destroyed the Disc to Stop Himself

It’s no secret that The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is an amazing game. But for James McAvoy, it was more than that. James McAvoy is best known for portraying the younger Professor Xavier in the X-Men movie franchise. But like the awesome person that he is, he often plays video games like Call of Duty: Warzone with friends. However, there was a time in his life where he didn’t touch video games very much. According to a recent interview largely focused on Twelve Minutes where he provides his voice to the main character, this is apparently thanks to a devastating binge of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion that ended with him actually burning the disc on the stove to stop himself from playing it.