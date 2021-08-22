James McAvoy Played So Much Oblivion That He Destroyed the Disc to Stop Himself
James McAvoy, who provides a voice in the recently released video game Twelve Minutes but is perhaps best known as this point for portraying the younger Professor Xavier in the X-Men movie franchise, seemingly fairly frequently plays video games like Call of Duty: Warzone with friends at this point, but there was apparently a period of roughly 10 years where he didn't touch video games very much. According to a recent interview largely focused on the new video game, this is apparently thanks to a devastating binge with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion that concluded with him actually burning the disc on the stove to stop himself from playing it.comicbook.com
