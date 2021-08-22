Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keenesburg, CO

Live events Keenesburg — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Keenesburg Updates
Keenesburg Updates
 5 days ago

(KEENESBURG, CO) Live events are coming to Keenesburg.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Keenesburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3St7V5_0bZW0twl00

Financial Education and Money Management Workshop Series

Brighton, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 22 South 4th Avenue, Ste. 106, Brighton, CO 80601

Free three-part series on September 8th, October 13th, and November 3rd 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UHCV_0bZW0twl00

The Reagan Roundup

Brighton, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, CO 80601

Western Style BBQ Chuck Wagon, Costume Contest, Keynote Speaker, Dancing, Auction, Pie Eating Contest

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08uUau_0bZW0twl00

Rotating Tap Comedy @ Something Brewery

Brighton, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 117 North Main Street, Brighton, CO 80601

Rotating Tap is Colorado’s only brewery touring stand-up comedy show featuring comedians seen on Netflix, HBO, Comedy Central and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjIhw_0bZW0twl00

School Board Regular Meeting - Hudson Elementary School

Hudson, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 300 Beech St, Hudson, CO

Wednesday August 25, 2021: Event listing from Hudson Elementary School: Wednesday, August 25 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Learn More

Brighton Rotary Clay Shoot Event

Brighton, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 13600 Lanewood Street, Brighton, CO 80603

Great Morning of Clay Shooting and a Lunch with Prizes, Awards and an Auction

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Keenesburg Updates

Keenesburg Updates

Keenesburg, CO
19
Followers
196
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Keenesburg Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
State
Colorado State
Brighton, CO
Government
City
Keenesburg, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Chuck Wagon#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Central#Dancing Auction#Hbo#Hudson Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy