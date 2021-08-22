Live events Keenesburg — what’s coming up

(KEENESBURG, CO) Live events are coming to Keenesburg.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Keenesburg area:

Financial Education and Money Management Workshop Series Brighton, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 22 South 4th Avenue, Ste. 106, Brighton, CO 80601

Free three-part series on September 8th, October 13th, and November 3rd 2021

The Reagan Roundup Brighton, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, CO 80601

Western Style BBQ Chuck Wagon, Costume Contest, Keynote Speaker, Dancing, Auction, Pie Eating Contest

Rotating Tap Comedy @ Something Brewery Brighton, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 117 North Main Street, Brighton, CO 80601

Rotating Tap is Colorado’s only brewery touring stand-up comedy show featuring comedians seen on Netflix, HBO, Comedy Central and more!

School Board Regular Meeting - Hudson Elementary School Hudson, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 300 Beech St, Hudson, CO

Wednesday August 25, 2021: Event listing from Hudson Elementary School: Wednesday, August 25 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Brighton Rotary Clay Shoot Event Brighton, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 13600 Lanewood Street, Brighton, CO 80603

Great Morning of Clay Shooting and a Lunch with Prizes, Awards and an Auction