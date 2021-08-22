Coming soon: Conway events

(CONWAY, MO) Live events are lining up on the Conway calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Conway:

Marshfield Farmers' Market Marshfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 900 W Washington St # 520, Marshfield, MO

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October, 2021Friday, 2:30PM - 6:30PM Location: Young's Shopping Center - 900 West Washington Street

Show Me 66 Rally 2021 Lebanon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 20480 Granger Ln, Lebanon, MO

Show Me 66 Rally 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Show Me 66 Rally 2021, join Facebook today.

Homestead Tour and Learning Series - Holistic Animal Care Lebanon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Caring for your farm animals with a holistic approach. Incorporating nature's natural remedies and intelligence. About this Event Join farmers and permaculture educators Lucian and Anna Maria on...

Italian Romance Styled Wedding Shoot Strafford, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 5808 East Farm Road 116, Strafford, MO 65757

Join us for an Italian Romance inspired styled bridal photoshoot at the gorgeous Tuscan Hill venue just outside of Springfield, MO.

Missouri CMA State Rally Lebanon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Mills Dr, Lebanon, MO

The Missouri CMA State Rally will be held on Friday, August 27th – Sunday, August 29th, 2021 in Lebanon, Missouri. This Lebanon motorcycle event is held at Laclede County Fairgrounds. The Missouri...