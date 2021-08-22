Henry events coming soon

(HENRY, IL) Henry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Henry:

Emergency Disaster Services Training Washburn, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 823 Columbia Rd, Washburn, IL

Emergency Disaster Services courses for beginners, advanced, Emotional Spiritual Care, and SATERN radio. 13 different courses offered throughout the 4 days. Classes range from half day, full day...

Toddler Trot Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

**No pre-registration necessary** Bring your toddlers down to the marina and let them race to the finish line on 4th Street!!

Master class - chansons gospels avec Andrea Baker Mark, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Address: La Basse Passière, 61340 Perche-en-Nocé

Une occasion unique d'assister à une masterclass de chant dirigée par Andrea Baker elle-même

2nd Chance @ Whiskerz Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 215 5th St, Lacon, IL

2nd Chance @ Whiskerz is on Facebook. To connect with 2nd Chance @ Whiskerz, join Facebook today.

Makers Market Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Grab your best friend and come ‘Shop Local’ at the MCOS Makers Market! Tons of great merchandise and something for everyone!! Hope to see you there! If you’d like to reserve booth space or have...