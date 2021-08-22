Cancel
Henry, IL

Henry events coming soon

(HENRY, IL) Henry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Henry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9yGW_0bZW0ntd00

Emergency Disaster Services Training

Washburn, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 823 Columbia Rd, Washburn, IL

Emergency Disaster Services courses for beginners, advanced, Emotional Spiritual Care, and SATERN radio. 13 different courses offered throughout the 4 days. Classes range from half day, full day...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hj2eE_0bZW0ntd00

Toddler Trot

Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

**No pre-registration necessary** Bring your toddlers down to the marina and let them race to the finish line on 4th Street!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xy8hw_0bZW0ntd00

Master class - chansons gospels avec Andrea Baker

Mark, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Address: La Basse Passière, 61340 Perche-en-Nocé

Une occasion unique d'assister à une masterclass de chant dirigée par Andrea Baker elle-même

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXie0_0bZW0ntd00

2nd Chance @ Whiskerz

Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 215 5th St, Lacon, IL

2nd Chance @ Whiskerz is on Facebook. To connect with 2nd Chance @ Whiskerz, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Makers Market

Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Grab your best friend and come ‘Shop Local’ at the MCOS Makers Market! Tons of great merchandise and something for everyone!! Hope to see you there! If you’d like to reserve booth space or have...

Learn More

Comments / 0

