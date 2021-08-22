Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Beth Shriever: Great Britain’s Olympic BMX champion wins world title

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agQ6z_0bZW0hbH00
Olympic champion Beth Shriever claimed world championship glory on Sunday (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Beth Shriever added the world title to her Olympic crown with victory at the women’s BMX Supercross World Championships in Holland on Sunday.

The 22-year-old gold medallist backed up her Tokyo triumph after a three-rider crash put American Alise Willoughby out of the running.

The result saw former teaching assistant Shriever become the first woman to hold both Olympic and world BMX Supercross titles at the same time.

The Briton held off the challenge of Holland’s Judy Baauw and Laura Smulders, who came in second and third.

Her victory in holding off the Dutch pair was all the sweeter given the contest was held in Arnhem.

Shriever could hardly believe what had happened after securing her second major win in just three weeks.

Speaking in a video interview posted by UCI BMX Supercross, she said: “I just went on the outside, just going to see what happens, had an all right start and just dug in.

“I gave it everything I’d got and I’ve come away with another gold medal so could not be happier.”

Shortly after her victory, she posted on Instagram: “Am I in a dream? World champion, what a way to finish the season! #doubledup thanks to everyone who believed in me.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

224K+
Followers
104K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Smulders
Person
Alise Willoughby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmx#Great Britain#Olympic Bmx#American#Dutch#Uci Bmx Supercross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Celebritiesimdb.com

Simone Biles Debuts a Fabulous New Hairstyle After the Tokyo Olympics End

A beauty makeover worthy of an award! Simone Biles closed out the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a fabulous new hairdo. The four-time Olympic gold medalist, who is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, recently debuted a major transformation. After returning home from the Olympic Games in Japan, where she scored two medals, the 24-year-old athlete took to Instagram to show off her new braided hairstyle. On Sunday, Aug. 8, Simone posted a photo of herself rocking a bright and bold tie-dye bikini, adorably writing, "sweet like candy." However, her new 'do most certainly stole the show as her followers couldn't contain...
Soccerthespun.com

Throwback: Alex Morgan’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Alex Morgan is on a short list of athletes to have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue on multiple occasions. Back in 2019, the United States women’s national team star was featured in the magazine along with several of her teammates. “It was so awesome. The last two shoots,...
Cyclingabc17news.com

Paralympics cycling medalist tests positive for doping

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Paralympics medalist Marcin Polak of Poland has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for doping. The International Cycling Union says Polak tested positive for the banned endurance-booster EPO. His sample was taken in Poland three weeks before the Tokyo Paralympics opened. Polak could be stripped of the bronze medal he won in the men’s B 4,000 meters individual pursuit on Wednesday. The former world champion in road and track events was due to compete Saturday in the men’s B 1,000 meters time trial at the Paralympics.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

8 Drool-Worthy Beauty Looks From The 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Although the Olympics has its set of beauty rules and regulations each athlete must follow, that doesn’t mean some of our favorites weren’t able to show their personality with creative hair and nail looks at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In fact, I don’t remember Olympics beauty being this fun in a while—though I can’t say I’ve seen all the games. I’m not exactly the biggest fan of sports but there’s something about this year that’s a cause for celebration. The athletes have been through so much and they deserve to have a little fun while they compete. Rules or not. OK,...
SportsBBC

Tokyo Paralympics: Ellie Simmonds and John Stubbs to carry GB flag

Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: 24 August-5 September Time in Tokyo: BST +8. Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sport website. Swimmer Ellie Simmonds and archer John Stubbs will carry the Great Britain flag at Tuesday's Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony. Both athletes will be competing in their...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Maria Lyle: Great Britain sprinter clinches Paralympic bronze in 100m

Scottish sprinter Maria Lyle won ParalympicsGB’s first athletics medal of the Tokyo Games by claiming bronze in the women’s T35 100m final.The 21-year-old crossed the finish line in a season’s best 14.18 seconds to finish third in the event for the second successive Games.On the opening day of track action in Japan gold went to China’s Xia Zhou in 13 secs, with Australian Isis Holt taking silver, 0.13secs off the pace.Lyle, who has cerebral palsy, struggled with mental health issues in Rio five years ago but still managed to come away with a silver and two bronzes.“For me it...
CyclingThe Guardian

BMX racer Kye Whyte: ‘Beth was too tired to celebrate, so I had to pick her up’

One of the defining images of Tokyo 2020 was 21-year-old Kye Whyte holding his team-mate Bethany Shriever in his arms on the BMX track. Minutes earlier, Whyte had become the first British rider to win a medal in BMX racing, charging through to claim silver in the men’s event. Shriever then followed him home, claiming a thrilling gold. Their embrace was tender, but spoke only of a decade-long shared history of overcoming adversity – injuries, lack of funding, near-misses – on the road to a very strange Olympics. There’s no rest for Whyte, the “Prince of Peckham” - he competes in the BMX world championships next weekend.
PetsTODAY.com

Even Caeleb Dressel's dog is a world-class swimmer — watch the video

Caeleb Dressel is one of the fastest humans in the water, and it turns out his pet might have the same quality!. Dressel — who took home five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics — shared a video on Thursday of his beloved black Labrador retriever, Jane, swimming an impressive length of nearly 25 meters in the pool.
AnimalsSwimInfo

Jane Dressel, Black Labrador Retriever of Caeleb Dressel, Puts On Speed Display Of Her Own (Video)

Jane Dressel, Black Labrador Retriever of Caeleb Dressel, Puts On Speed Display Of Her Own (Video) Speedy athletes apparently have speedy pets, as evidenced in a video that Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel shared to his Instagram account late in the week. Dressel, who won five gold medals at the recently concluded Olympic Games in Tokyo, posted a video of Jane, his black Labrador Retriever, swimming almost the length of a 25-meter pool in impressive fashion. The dog dives off the starting block and follows Dressel down the lane in quick fashion, with the American standout waving a toy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy