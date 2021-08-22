Kellogg events coming soon

(KELLOGG, ID) Kellogg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kellogg area:

Adult Coffee and Coloring at Pinehurst Pinehurst, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 107 Main St, Pinehurst, ID

Come espresso yourself with a cup of coffee and adult coloring!

Benewah Co. Democrats Annual Auction Dinner St Maries, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 176 Palouse Divide Rd, St Maries, ID

Benewah Co. Democrats Annual Auction and Dinner About this Event Come enjoy excellent food, interesting speeches, pleasant company, and live music amongst the backdrop of the beautiful Palouse...

St. Joe River Cruises Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 105 Northwest Blvd, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Enjoy a 6-hour cruise sailing the length of Lake Coeur d’Alene to the St. Joe River while feasting from a GOURMET Buffet Lunch & no-host bar! Join us every Sunday (and select Wednesdays) for this...

St. Maries vs Kellogg - High School Football 2021 Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2 Jacobs Gulch Rd, Kellogg, ID

St. Maries vs Kellogg - High School Football The Kellogg (ID) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. St. Maries (ID) on Friday, August 27 @ 4:00 pm PDT Kellogg High School...

Post Licensing #3 Professionalism, Negotiations, And Closing Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 3931 N Schreiber Way, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Post Licensing #3 Professionalism, Negotiations, And Closing Hosted By Jennifer Keefe. Event starts at Tue Aug 24 2021 at 09:00 am and happening at Coeur d Alene., Post Licensing #3...