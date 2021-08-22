Golden Meadow calendar: What's coming up

(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Live events are lining up on the Golden Meadow calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Golden Meadow area:

Risk Management Professional (RMP) Training In Houma, LA Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 142 Library Dr, Houma, LA

Risk Management Professional (RMP) certification Training Risk Management Course empowers you to develop knowledge and skills required to clear your PMI-RMP® exam in first attempt. Risk Management...

RKG @ Breaux's Hide-Away Lockport, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 609 Lafourche St, Lockport, LA

RKG @ Breaux's Hide-Away is on Facebook. To connect with RKG @ Breaux's Hide-Away, join Facebook today.

Cajun Farmers Market Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Naquin St, Houma, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 6am - 6pm Location: Naquin Street and Martin L. King Boulevard

Voter Education Week: Voters Assistance Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Voter Education Week: Registers of Voters will be here to assist anyone interested in registering or updating their current record.

Memorial Mass for Doris Perrin Lafitte, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 2653 Jean Lafitte Blvd, Lafitte, LA

View Doris Perrin's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.