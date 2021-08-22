Cancel
Holyoke, CO

Events on the Holyoke calendar

Holyoke News Flash
Holyoke News Flash
 5 days ago

(HOLYOKE, CO) Holyoke has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Holyoke:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NG8O8_0bZW09rw00

ServSafe - Food Safety for Food Handlers - September

Yuma, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 410 West Hoag Street, Yuma, CO 80759

The program will offer information on: Basic Hygiene & Handwashing Flow of Food Critical Times and Temperature Cleaning & Sanitizing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfMUh_0bZW09rw00

Fanning Consignment Auctions

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 73502 338 Ave, Imperial, NE

First Monday, February through November - Open Auctions with items from many sources. Antiques, collectibles, all unique. Food available with entertainment for all Chase County Fairgrounds. Labor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GzcvD_0bZW09rw00

Jungle Cruise

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 607 Broadway St, Imperial, NE

Rated: PG13 Based on Disneyland's theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element.

Holyoke News Flash

Holyoke News Flash

Holyoke, CO
