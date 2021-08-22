Coming soon: Russellville events

(RUSSELLVILLE, MO) Live events are coming to Russellville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Russellville area:

Joshua Allen and The SMS | The Hall Jefferson City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:45 PM

List of Joshua Allen and The Show Me Saints upcoming events. Art Events by Joshua Allen and The Show Me Saints. “A Night at Gaslight” Available NOW! bit.l

Aaron Shust at Redemption Inside The Walls Jefferson City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

2021. Aaron Shust’s special messages about hope and redemption will help set the tone, along with the Jefferson City Community Worship team, vendor booths and more. Leading us off will be the...

Back to School Bash Pool Party Jefferson City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Explore all upcoming pool party events in Jefferson City, find information & tickets for upcoming pool party events happening in Jefferson City.

Drive-Thru Fried Chicken Dinner Eldon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 540 N Mill St, Eldon, MO

2021 Parish Drive Thru Fried Chicken Dinner Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy Green Beans, Cole Slaw, Bread & Apple Pie (drinks available to purchase separately) August 22, 2021 $12/meal...

Fall Bridal Spectacular 2021 Jefferson City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 415 W McCarty St, Jefferson City, MO

Central MO Bridal Assn. brings you Mid Missouri's Premier Fall Bridal Show. 50 vendors featuring everything you need to plan any style of wedding. Save 100's of dollars booking your special day...