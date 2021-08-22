Cancel
Milford, ME

Events on the Milford calendar

Milford News Watch
Milford News Watch
 5 days ago

(MILFORD, ME) Live events are coming to Milford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Milford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LH7R8_0bZW02gr00

Paddleboard Yoga Pop-Up

Orono, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 92 Bennoch Rd, Orono, ME

Join MYA for a wicked fun paddleboard yoga pop-up on the beautiful Stillwater River! Adventurers will gather in a sweet spot close to downtown Orono with their paddleboards and anchors (homemade...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMbu0_0bZW02gr00

Cosmic Recipe

Orono, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: University of Maine, 167 Rangeley Rd, Orono, ME

The famous astronomer Carl Sagan once said: “If you wish to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe.” Though that may sound crazy, Sagan was onto something BIG! Want to...

We Are Astronomers

Orono, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: University of Maine, 167 Rangeley Rd, Orono, ME

Do you know what an astronomer does? We Are Astronomers reveals the global collaboration, technology and dedication required to answer the unresolved questions of the Universe. See how...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3Obq_0bZW02gr00

Orono Farmers Market

Orono, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 300 College Ave, Orono, ME

Market Hours:Summer MarketMay 1 - November 20, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM 4th Tuesday in June to Last Tuesday in October, 25:30pm. Location:Steam Plant parking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sp10b_0bZW02gr00

Art Exhibit: Shards, Tangles and Splices

Orono, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 Munson Rd, Orono, ME

The Lord Hall Gallery at the University of Maine presents a solo exhibition of the work of artist and Bowdoin College faculty member, Frank Mauceri, titled Shards, Tangles and Splices. The...

With Milford News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

