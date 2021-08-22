Coming soon: Canby events

(CANBY, MN) Live events are lining up on the Canby calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Canby:

2021 Fundraiser Dawson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 712 Oak St, Dawson, MN

The 2021 Lincoln-Reagan Dinner for the Lac qui Parle County Republican Party will be at the Hilltop Bar & Grill in Dawson! On top of dinner, we will be having speakers and a silent auction...

2021 Marshall Combine Clinic Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us in Marshall on August 25th for our 2021 Combine Clinic. We will have experts on hand to help teach you tips and tricks on how to prepare your Case IH combine for the season ahead. Talk...

Blood Drive at Red Baron Arena & Expo Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1651 Victory Dr, Marshall, MN

Heroes come in all types and it takes only 15 minutes to save a life. The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at the Red Baron Arena & Expo from 12:00pm-7:00pm. Please consider...

Sodak-Deuel Farmer's Market Clear Lake, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 18266 SD-15, Clear Lake, SD

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 24 - October 7, 2021Thursdays, 3PM - 6PMLocation:18266 Sd Highway 15

Part-Time Job and Vounteer Fair Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1501 State St, Marshall, MN

Are you looking for a part-time job or volunteer opportunities? Attend the SMSU Part-Time Job & Volunteer Fair on Tuesday, August 24 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. in the Student Center upper level...