Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canby, MN

Coming soon: Canby events

Posted by 
Canby Digest
Canby Digest
 5 days ago

(CANBY, MN) Live events are lining up on the Canby calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Canby:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4jc7_0bZW01o800

2021 Fundraiser

Dawson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 712 Oak St, Dawson, MN

The 2021 Lincoln-Reagan Dinner for the Lac qui Parle County Republican Party will be at the Hilltop Bar & Grill in Dawson! On top of dinner, we will be having speakers and a silent auction...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIU4r_0bZW01o800

2021 Marshall Combine Clinic

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us in Marshall on August 25th for our 2021 Combine Clinic. We will have experts on hand to help teach you tips and tricks on how to prepare your Case IH combine for the season ahead. Talk...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwATO_0bZW01o800

Blood Drive at Red Baron Arena & Expo

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1651 Victory Dr, Marshall, MN

Heroes come in all types and it takes only 15 minutes to save a life. The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at the Red Baron Arena & Expo from 12:00pm-7:00pm. Please consider...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ttrt_0bZW01o800

Sodak-Deuel Farmer's Market

Clear Lake, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 18266 SD-15, Clear Lake, SD

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 24 - October 7, 2021Thursdays, 3PM - 6PMLocation:18266 Sd Highway 15

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OKsHN_0bZW01o800

Part-Time Job and Vounteer Fair

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1501 State St, Marshall, MN

Are you looking for a part-time job or volunteer opportunities? Attend the SMSU Part-Time Job & Volunteer Fair on Tuesday, August 24 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. in the Student Center upper level...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Canby Digest

Canby Digest

Canby, MN
18
Followers
196
Post
526
Views
ABOUT

With Canby Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Marshall, MN
City
Dawson, MN
City
Canby, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Reagan Dinner#The Hilltop Bar Grill#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy