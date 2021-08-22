Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tracy, MN

Tracy events coming up

Posted by 
Tracy Journal
Tracy Journal
 5 days ago

(TRACY, MN) Live events are lining up on the Tracy calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tracy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m65tB_0bZW00vP00

2021 Marshall JFK Meet and Greet

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Come meet the Marshall Just for Kix Staff and allow us to answer any questions you may have about our program. We will measure dancers for uniforms, size for shoes, answer any questions regarding...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Bzkp_0bZW00vP00

Librarians at the Farmers Market

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 S A St, Marshall, MN

On certain Saturdays, if you visit the Marshall Farmers Market you can also visit the library! Librarians will be available to answer questions, provide information, and share a few...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKMiu_0bZW00vP00

Free mini golf 18 and under

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

You won’t want to miss this event!!! Free mini golf 🏌️‍♂️ 18 and under! Stop out and have some fun on Sunday August 22nd!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwATO_0bZW00vP00

Blood Drive at Red Baron Arena & Expo

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1651 Victory Dr, Marshall, MN

Heroes come in all types and it takes only 15 minutes to save a life. The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at the Red Baron Arena & Expo from 12:00pm-7:00pm. Please consider...

Learn More

Painting on the Patio!

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Painting on the patio and mimosas?! How could you go wrong? $35 painting payable to revamped art studio, $10 special unlimited mimosas while you paint here at the gym! Have a fun Sunday and join...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Tracy Journal

Tracy Journal

Tracy, MN
15
Followers
194
Post
508
Views
ABOUT

With Tracy Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Marshall, MN
City
Tracy, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Kix Staff#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
NBC News

RFK assassin Sirhan B. Sirhan recommended for parole, but decision not final

SAN DIEGO — Sirhan B. Sirhan, who was convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was found suitable for parole Friday by a two-person panel, but the decision must still be approved by the governor. It was Sirhan's 16th attempt at parole after he shot the presidential hopeful on June...
Posted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Posted by
NBC News

Thousands expected in Washington, D.C., to march for voting rights

Thousands are expected to flock to Washington, D.C., on Saturday to mobilize for voting rights as Congress and several states consider laws that could change access to the ballot. Organizers for March On for Voting Rights said the event is a way to demand “that elected officials protect democracy, denounce...
Posted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy