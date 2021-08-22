Tracy events coming up

(TRACY, MN) Live events are lining up on the Tracy calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tracy:

2021 Marshall JFK Meet and Greet Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Come meet the Marshall Just for Kix Staff and allow us to answer any questions you may have about our program. We will measure dancers for uniforms, size for shoes, answer any questions regarding...

Librarians at the Farmers Market Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 S A St, Marshall, MN

On certain Saturdays, if you visit the Marshall Farmers Market you can also visit the library! Librarians will be available to answer questions, provide information, and share a few...

Free mini golf 18 and under Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

You won’t want to miss this event!!! Free mini golf 🏌️‍♂️ 18 and under! Stop out and have some fun on Sunday August 22nd!

Blood Drive at Red Baron Arena & Expo Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1651 Victory Dr, Marshall, MN

Heroes come in all types and it takes only 15 minutes to save a life. The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at the Red Baron Arena & Expo from 12:00pm-7:00pm. Please consider...

Painting on the Patio! Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Painting on the patio and mimosas?! How could you go wrong? $35 painting payable to revamped art studio, $10 special unlimited mimosas while you paint here at the gym! Have a fun Sunday and join...