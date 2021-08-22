What’s up Kemmerer: Local events calendar
(KEMMERER, WY) Live events are lining up on the Kemmerer calendar.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kemmerer:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 330 7th St, Mountain View, WY
The Mountain View (WY) varsity volleyball team has a home tournament match vs. Evanston (WY) on Friday, August 27 @ 6p.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 100 Co Rd 224, Fort Bridger, WY
Free entry with a non perishable item. Food drive for our local veterans in need. 18 years of age and up. Adult language.. come have some laugh for a great cause.... 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Doors open at 6pm...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Yung Smallz is hosting the first annual SMALLZFEST! Featuring artists like JDRO, LaVinci, YLG Gucci, Yung Smallz and some special guests
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM
2021 Rich County Fair RMPRA Rodeo Friday & Saturday night @ 7:00pm Admission AT THE GATE: 12 & up $10 5-12yr $5 4 & under FREE
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 100 Co Rd 224, Fort Bridger, WY
