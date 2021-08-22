Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kemmerer, WY

What’s up Kemmerer: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Kemmerer Today
Kemmerer Today
 5 days ago

(KEMMERER, WY) Live events are lining up on the Kemmerer calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kemmerer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjLoO_0bZVzzAw00

Evanston Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Mountain View

Mountain View, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 330 7th St, Mountain View, WY

The Mountain View (WY) varsity volleyball team has a home tournament match vs. Evanston (WY) on Friday, August 27 @ 6p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKvDl_0bZVzzAw00

Comedy Night, Food Drive

Fort Bridger, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 Co Rd 224, Fort Bridger, WY

Free entry with a non perishable item. Food drive for our local veterans in need. 18 years of age and up. Adult language.. come have some laugh for a great cause.... 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Doors open at 6pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yo4IS_0bZVzzAw00

SMALLZFEST

Fort Bridger, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Yung Smallz is hosting the first annual SMALLZFEST! Featuring artists like JDRO, LaVinci, YLG Gucci, Yung Smallz and some special guests

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Efcsk_0bZVzzAw00

2021 RMPRA Rodeo at the Rich County Fair

Randolph, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

2021 Rich County Fair RMPRA Rodeo Friday & Saturday night @ 7:00pm Admission AT THE GATE: 12 & up $10 5-12yr $5 4 & under FREE

Learn More

And A Bag Of Chips Comedy Tour

Fort Bridger, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Co Rd 224, Fort Bridger, WY

Comedy Events in Fort Bridger, Laugh a loud with the live stand up comedy shows happening in the city.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Kemmerer Today

Kemmerer Today

Kemmerer, WY
10
Followers
185
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kemmerer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain View, WY
City
Kemmerer, WY
City
Fort Bridger, WY
City
Evanston, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#County Fairs#Rodeo#Wy Free#Smallzfest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy