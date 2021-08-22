What’s up Kemmerer: Local events calendar

(KEMMERER, WY) Live events are lining up on the Kemmerer calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kemmerer:

Evanston Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Mountain View Mountain View, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 330 7th St, Mountain View, WY

The Mountain View (WY) varsity volleyball team has a home tournament match vs. Evanston (WY) on Friday, August 27 @ 6p.

Comedy Night, Food Drive Fort Bridger, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 Co Rd 224, Fort Bridger, WY

Free entry with a non perishable item. Food drive for our local veterans in need. 18 years of age and up. Adult language.. come have some laugh for a great cause.... 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Doors open at 6pm...

SMALLZFEST Fort Bridger, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Yung Smallz is hosting the first annual SMALLZFEST! Featuring artists like JDRO, LaVinci, YLG Gucci, Yung Smallz and some special guests

2021 RMPRA Rodeo at the Rich County Fair Randolph, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

2021 Rich County Fair RMPRA Rodeo Friday & Saturday night @ 7:00pm Admission AT THE GATE: 12 & up $10 5-12yr $5 4 & under FREE

And A Bag Of Chips Comedy Tour Fort Bridger, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Co Rd 224, Fort Bridger, WY

