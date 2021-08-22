Coming soon: Mcgregor events

(MCGREGOR, MN) Mcgregor is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcgregor:

MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Training - Aitkin, MN Aitkin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 23573 420th Pl, Aitkin, MN

Chandler’s Firearm Training is hosting a MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Class in Aitkin, MN. This course will allow you to carry in up to 34 states (if you apply for both MN and Florida). This class will...

Storyhill Fest 2021 Deerwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 16595 Crooked Lake Rd, Deerwood, MN

Designed to be an intimate and interactive event, Storyhill Fest is a unique music and camping experience with multiple offerings and activities for all ages and interests - including concerts...

Whiskey Burn LIVE at Moose Lake Golf Club Sturgeon Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 35311 Parkview Dr, Sturgeon Lake, MN

Whiskey Burn is heading up to Moose Lake Golf Club for another kick-ass outdoor show! We're excited to bring the rockin' good times to the Moose Lake Golf Club for the second year in a row. Come...

S.A.I.L. at First Lutheran Aitkin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 107 2nd St SE, Aitkin, MN

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) SAIL is a strength, balance and fitness program for adults. This class is designed to reduce the risk of falling by teaching participants how to perform...

Annual Golf Tournament 2021 Deerwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Deerwood, MN

Golf tournament in the Brainerd Lakes Area at Cuyuna Rolling Hills Golf Course, August 22, 2020. All proceeds going to local area food shelves.