Mcgregor, MN

Coming soon: Mcgregor events

Mcgregor Daily
 5 days ago

(MCGREGOR, MN) Mcgregor is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mcgregor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qORX_0bZVzyID00

MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Training - Aitkin, MN

Aitkin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 23573 420th Pl, Aitkin, MN

Chandler’s Firearm Training is hosting a MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Class in Aitkin, MN. This course will allow you to carry in up to 34 states (if you apply for both MN and Florida). This class will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPNEz_0bZVzyID00

Storyhill Fest 2021

Deerwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 16595 Crooked Lake Rd, Deerwood, MN

Designed to be an intimate and interactive event, Storyhill Fest is a unique music and camping experience with multiple offerings and activities for all ages and interests - including concerts...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhFcF_0bZVzyID00

Whiskey Burn LIVE at Moose Lake Golf Club

Sturgeon Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 35311 Parkview Dr, Sturgeon Lake, MN

Whiskey Burn is heading up to Moose Lake Golf Club for another kick-ass outdoor show! We're excited to bring the rockin' good times to the Moose Lake Golf Club for the second year in a row. Come...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ArdQB_0bZVzyID00

S.A.I.L. at First Lutheran

Aitkin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 107 2nd St SE, Aitkin, MN

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) SAIL is a strength, balance and fitness program for adults. This class is designed to reduce the risk of falling by teaching participants how to perform...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pydu4_0bZVzyID00

Annual Golf Tournament 2021

Deerwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Deerwood, MN

Golf tournament in the Brainerd Lakes Area at Cuyuna Rolling Hills Golf Course, August 22, 2020. All proceeds going to local area food shelves.

Mcgregor Daily

With Mcgregor Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

