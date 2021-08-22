Billieve: Recapping Buffalo’s Dismantling of Da Bears

The debate regarding the Chicago Bears quarterback position was always inevitable. When they traded up for Justin Fields and head coach Matt Nagy declared Andy Dalton the Week 1 starter anyway? He had to know the media firestorm that was bound to follow. Especially if Fields looked good and Dalton didn’t in the preseason. A result that has since come to pass. People just can’t understand why Nagy is being so stubborn about this. Well, perhaps Steve Young can shed some light on things.