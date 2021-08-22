Cancel
NFL

Billieve: Recapping Buffalo’s Dismantling of Da Bears

By John Boccacino
Buffalo Rumblings
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills ran their preseason win streak to seven with a thoroughly dominant 41-15 trouncing of the Chicago Bears Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field. There was plenty to like from the win, along with several areas where the Bills can improve, and on the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico give you their thoughts on what they liked and what they didn’t like after Buffalo improved to 2-0 this preseason.

