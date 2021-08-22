Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calais, ME

Live events on the horizon in Calais

Posted by 
Calais Dispatch
Calais Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CALAIS, ME) Live events are coming to Calais.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Calais:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIKaU_0bZVzulJ00

ART SHOW: Jeanne Backhaus

Lubec, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Opening reception on Saturday, August 21st from 5 to 7 p.m.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSoaf_0bZVzulJ00

Mindfulness & Yoga with Lilli

Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 36 Washington St, Eastport, ME

Lilli Danaea, RYT, will offer her usual Tuesday morning class—Mindfulness & Yoga—via Zoom, from 8:30 to 9:30 am. Fee is by sliding scale; no one will be turned away for lack of funds. For more...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7z9j_0bZVzulJ00

Regional Rail Response Training, a Unified Coordinated Effort

Calais, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1 College Drive, Calais, ME 04619

Regional Rail Response training brings local and regional agencies together to better understand response efforts and roles at a derailment.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ese9m_0bZVzulJ00

Calais on the Green

Calais, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Our first time at this venue and we can't wait. We're the last act of the season, so don't miss it!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1i1P_0bZVzulJ00

Eastport ArtWalk Passport Weekends

Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Make Eastport your art destination the 4th weekends in June, July and August. Visit galleries, enjoy artist talks, dance parties, music, theater, films, interactive art experiences. Something for...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Calais Dispatch

Calais Dispatch

Calais, ME
14
Followers
224
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Calais Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calais, ME
City
Eastport, ME
Local
Maine Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dance Parties#Art#Ryt#Mindfulness Yoga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy