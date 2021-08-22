Live events on the horizon in Calais

(CALAIS, ME) Live events are coming to Calais.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Calais:

ART SHOW: Jeanne Backhaus Lubec, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Opening reception on Saturday, August 21st from 5 to 7 p.m.

Mindfulness & Yoga with Lilli Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 36 Washington St, Eastport, ME

Lilli Danaea, RYT, will offer her usual Tuesday morning class—Mindfulness & Yoga—via Zoom, from 8:30 to 9:30 am. Fee is by sliding scale; no one will be turned away for lack of funds. For more...

Regional Rail Response Training, a Unified Coordinated Effort Calais, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1 College Drive, Calais, ME 04619

Regional Rail Response training brings local and regional agencies together to better understand response efforts and roles at a derailment.

Calais on the Green Calais, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Our first time at this venue and we can't wait. We're the last act of the season, so don't miss it!

Eastport ArtWalk Passport Weekends Eastport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Make Eastport your art destination the 4th weekends in June, July and August. Visit galleries, enjoy artist talks, dance parties, music, theater, films, interactive art experiences. Something for...