Live events Enterprise — what’s coming up

(ENTERPRISE, OR) Live events are coming to Enterprise.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Enterprise:

Joseph - Wallowa County Farmers Market Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 604 N Main St, Joseph, OR

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 29 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 2PM Location:604 North Main Street

Wine Glass Painting Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

Help the Josephy Center prepare for the Wallowa Valley Festival of the arts by painting the wine glasses that we give with purchase of an WVFA opening night ticket.



Graveside service Cove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Cove, OR

Here is Hershell Ray Parker’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 3, 2021, at the age of 78, Hershell Ray Parker of Cove, Oregon, born in...

Upper Bear Creek Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 201 E 2nd St, Joseph, OR

Trip will be a one-way 29 mile traverse up Bear Ck trail (1653) and over Bear Pass to end at the Bowman TH, over 5 days. First night's camp will be about 10 miles up Bear Creek near Miner's Basin...

Piano with Gail — Wallowa Lake Lodge Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 60060 Wallowa Lake Hwy, Joseph, OR

Free and Open to the public. Beloved pianist and Wallowa County music teacher Gail Swart has graced the Lodge with her talents for decades. She plays a variety of songs from today and yesterday...