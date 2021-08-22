Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lisbon, ND

Lisbon events calendar

Posted by 
Lisbon Today
Lisbon Today
 5 days ago

(LISBON, ND) Live events are coming to Lisbon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lisbon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106cTR_0bZVzqEP00

Burgers and Hot Dogs

Casselton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:45 PM

Address: 502 Martin's Avenue North, Casselton, ND

Men of Martin's are serving burgers and hot dogs starting at 5:45pm before worship at 7pm. Come for food and fellowship!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxcuE_0bZVzqEP00

2021 Ransom County Fair Craft/Junk/Vendor Show

Lisbon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 612 7th Ave W, Lisbon, ND

Looking for some vendors for our show. If interested go to our webpage and fill out the application https://ransomcountyfair.godaddysites.com/vendors or email me at fair@ransomcountyfair.com.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2arBwW_0bZVzqEP00

WomanSong

Lamoure, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 9797 66th St SE, Lamoure, ND

A celebration of women and the arts of the prairie. Artists, authors, musicians, presenters, workshops and more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iRknL_0bZVzqEP00

Season Championships

Lisbon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 700 Prospect St, Lisbon, ND

Champions will be crowned in the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stocks, Legends, and Mini/Hobby Stocks.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dV7vu_0bZVzqEP00

Mantle Basket Weaving Class with Marcy Blikre | August 28, 2021

Nome, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND

Spend the day at the Nome Schoolhouse making a beautiful Mantle Basket. Students will learn to weave a base using a ‘D’ wooden handle. The construction of the sides of the basket will be challenge...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lisbon Today

Lisbon Today

Lisbon, ND
8
Followers
184
Post
779
Views
ABOUT

With Lisbon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casselton, ND
Lisbon, ND
Government
City
Lisbon, ND
City
Lamoure, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Hot Dogs#Nd Men#Nd Champions#Midwest Modifieds#Wissota Street Stocks#Legends#Mini Hobby Stocks#Nd Spend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy