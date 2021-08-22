Lisbon events calendar
(LISBON, ND) Live events are coming to Lisbon.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Lisbon area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:45 PM
Address: 502 Martin's Avenue North, Casselton, ND
Men of Martin's are serving burgers and hot dogs starting at 5:45pm before worship at 7pm. Come for food and fellowship!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 612 7th Ave W, Lisbon, ND
Looking for some vendors for our show. If interested go to our webpage and fill out the application https://ransomcountyfair.godaddysites.com/vendors or email me at fair@ransomcountyfair.com.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 9797 66th St SE, Lamoure, ND
A celebration of women and the arts of the prairie. Artists, authors, musicians, presenters, workshops and more.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 700 Prospect St, Lisbon, ND
Champions will be crowned in the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stocks, Legends, and Mini/Hobby Stocks.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 200 1st Ave, Nome, ND
Spend the day at the Nome Schoolhouse making a beautiful Mantle Basket. Students will learn to weave a base using a ‘D’ wooden handle. The construction of the sides of the basket will be challenge...
Comments / 0