Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

WATCH: Reece James thunderous strike to double Chelsea lead over Arsenal

By Fellipe Miranda
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames gave the assist to Lukaku’s first ever Chelsea goal, and the opener to today’s meeting with Arsenal. For our second today, he was the one to convert the chance after a great bit of trickery from Kai Havertz to keep the ball inside the pitch and pass it to Marcos Alonso, who continued the play by aiming at the Chelsea no.9. While he was taken out of play by a foul the advantage was given and fellow Academy boy Mason Mount gave James the pass to his first goal this season with a thunderous strike.

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Mason Mount
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Chelsea defender James ecstatic about stunning Arsenal goal

Chelsea defender Reece James admitted his delight at getting on the scoresheet against Arsenal. The Blues right-back popped up with a key second goal in the first-half to secure three points for his side away from home in the Premier League on Sunday. James has now established himself as Chelsea's...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Reece James’ brilliant return overshadowed by Romelu Lukaku goal

Romelu Lukaku dominated the headlines with his performance against Arsenal yesterday, and rightly so. The striker scored and showed some brilliant all round play, bringing his teammates into the game and scaring Gunners defenders left and right. But his starring debut slightly overshadowed a great showing from Reece James. The...
SoccerYardbarker

“Bullies players” – Reece James reacts to Romelu Lukaku’s Chelsea debut

Reece James provided the all important assist for Romelu Lukaku to score on his second Chelsea debut on Sunday, and what a moment that was. Lukaku first joined Chelsea ten years ago but his career at the club failed to take off first time around, much to his disappointment. But here he is, back again and all grown up, ready to prove he is more than good enough to lead this Chelsea front line and be their reliable number 9.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Lukaku, James dominant duo

A debut to remember and hopefully just a taste of what’s to come — especially as sterner tests await than Arsenal. This was technically Lukaku’s 16th game at a Chelsea player and the fourth time he’s been subject to a player ratings vote: the previous three coming in 2013-14. The rest of his appearances, in 2011-12, happened just before these community ratings became a standard feature for us.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Liverpool Drawn Into Champions League Group of Death

If Liverpool are to make it to Istanbul and perhaps even win their seventh European Cup in the 2021-22 edition of the Champions League, they will have a long and difficult road to get there after the group stage draw dropped Jürgen Klopp’s side into the toughest group the competition has seen in some time.
UEFAsrdtf.org

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online from anywhere

The 2021/22 Premier League season kicked off last week and today long-time rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are set to take the pitch at Emirates Stadium in London and we have all the details on how you can watch the game on TV or online. While Chelsea finished in fourth place...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Important Information: Arsenal v Chelsea

Our matches haven’t been the same without you and we look forward to welcoming you to Emirates Stadium on Sunday for our first home game of the 2021/22 Premier League season. Our game against Chelsea is set to be our biggest attendance since the start of the pandemic. A lot...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea predicted XI: Romelu Lukaku leading 3-4-3 against Arsenal

Chelsea has had a weak off since defeating Crystal Palace. In that time, Romelu Lukaku has joined the squad and most (bar Christian Pulisic with Covid-19) have returned from injury. Meanwhile, Arsenal will have spent the week thinking about the loss to Brentford and their multiple Covid cases. The trajectory of the two sides could not be more different at the moment. What XI might Thomas Tuchel field on matchday two to get one over the Gunners?

Comments / 0

Community Policy