WATCH: Reece James thunderous strike to double Chelsea lead over Arsenal

James gave the assist to Lukaku’s first ever Chelsea goal, and the opener to today’s meeting with Arsenal. For our second today, he was the one to convert the chance after a great bit of trickery from Kai Havertz to keep the ball inside the pitch and pass it to Marcos Alonso, who continued the play by aiming at the Chelsea no.9. While he was taken out of play by a foul the advantage was given and fellow Academy boy Mason Mount gave James the pass to his first goal this season with a thunderous strike.