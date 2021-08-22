Cancel
Lac Du Flambeau, WI

Lac Du Flambeau events coming up

Lac Du Flambeau Post
Lac Du Flambeau Post
(LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI) Live events are lining up on the Lac Du Flambeau calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lac Du Flambeau:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KIBXI_0bZVzoiB00

Pea Patch

Manitowish Waters, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 6011 County Hwy W, Manitowish Waters, WI

Pea Patch at Pea Patch Motel & Saloon, 145 CR-W, Manitowish Waters, WI 54545, Manitowish Waters, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 am to 12:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkVdv_0bZVzoiB00

Music in the Park

Manitowish Waters, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Come join us for live music at Koller Park from 4pm-6pm every Sunday starting May 30th-September 12th! Bring your chairs and enjoy the fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FqkhR_0bZVzoiB00

Diseased, Decayed, Defective, and Dangerous: When Good Trees Go Bad

Woodruff, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 9161 Kemp Rd, Woodruff, WI

Tree failure can cause severe damage to houses and other structures, deny access or use of infrastructure, and injure or kill people. Landowners have legal “duty of care” for trees on their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKVjx_0bZVzoiB00

21st Annual Lions Golf Tournament

Woodruff, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3800 US-51, Woodruff, WI

All are welcome to participate in this fundraising golf outing beginning at 9am-4pm at the beautiful Trout Lake Golf Course. Contact: Tom Finta, (715) 573-2605

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393nrp_0bZVzoiB00

Camp Jorn YMCA 28th Annual Pancake Breakfast & Open House

Manitowish Waters, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join us on Sunday, August 22nd from 8-11 am for our 28th Annual Pancake Breakfast and Open House! Pancakes, Camp Tours, Raffles & Activities for the whole family! The suggested donation for this...

Learn More

Comments / 0

