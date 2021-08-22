Cancel
Freer, TX

Live events Freer — what’s coming up

Freer Today
Freer Today
 5 days ago

(FREER, TX) Live events are coming to Freer.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Freer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsOoU_0bZVznpS00

Cookie Class In Alice

Alice, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 901 North Flournoy Road, Alice, TX 78332

Let's learn all kinds of fun insiders tricks to cookie decorating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Elgtl_0bZVznpS00

Spare Some Love Bowling Fundraiser

Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1610 E Main St, Alice, TX

Grab a Team of 4 people and join us for some fun raising funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Alice! Lots of Raffle items, 50/50 pot and awards to be won!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KhPPJ_0bZVznpS00

Alice High School

Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Coyote Trail, Alice, TX

Sign up now: https://bit.ly/37aUHXC to schedule your appointment or call the Blood Center at 361-855-4943

Freer Today

Freer Today

Freer, TX
With Freer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

