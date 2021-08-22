Cancel
Belle Plaine, IA

Live events on the horizon in Belle Plaine

Posted by 
Belle Plaine Journal
Belle Plaine Journal
 5 days ago

(BELLE PLAINE, IA) Live events are coming to Belle Plaine.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Belle Plaine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HKvWy_0bZVzmwj00

T.I.P. Rural Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting

Brooklyn, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Plan to attend the Drive-Thru Annual Meeting for T.I.P. REC members on Saturday, August 28 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am at the BGM Schools Campus. Register for free prizes, bill credits and receive...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWLEI_0bZVzmwj00

5K Run/Walk Pancake Breakfast - OPEN TO PUBLIC

Marengo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 300 W May St, Marengo, IA

Join us for a hearty breakfast during our 5K Run/Walk this year! Sponsored by our Hospital Foundation. FREE WILL DONATION!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZnSO_0bZVzmwj00

Communal Kitchen Dinner

Middle Amana, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1003 26th Ave, Middle Amana, IA

Join us on Saturday, August 28 at 5pm for an in-person communal dinner in the Communal Kitchen Museum. Cost is $25/person and includes dinner and a program. Menu: Dumpling Soup Sauerbraten Parsley...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i3HEu_0bZVzmwj00

SinFronteras

Dysart, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Nideggener Straße 50, 52224 Stolberg

SinFronteras ist die siebenköpfige Band des Songwriters Juan Pablo Raimundo aus El Salvador.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FiCjQ_0bZVzmwj00

Brad and the Big Wave

Williamsburg, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Charismatic singer/guitarist/musician and songwriter Brad Pouleson continues to prove his musical prowess with his new band, Brad and the Big Wave. Drawing upon the diverse talents of his Iowa...

