Live events on the horizon in Belle Plaine

(BELLE PLAINE, IA) Live events are coming to Belle Plaine.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Belle Plaine:

T.I.P. Rural Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting Brooklyn, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Plan to attend the Drive-Thru Annual Meeting for T.I.P. REC members on Saturday, August 28 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am at the BGM Schools Campus. Register for free prizes, bill credits and receive...

5K Run/Walk Pancake Breakfast - OPEN TO PUBLIC Marengo, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 300 W May St, Marengo, IA

Join us for a hearty breakfast during our 5K Run/Walk this year! Sponsored by our Hospital Foundation. FREE WILL DONATION!

Communal Kitchen Dinner Middle Amana, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1003 26th Ave, Middle Amana, IA

Join us on Saturday, August 28 at 5pm for an in-person communal dinner in the Communal Kitchen Museum. Cost is $25/person and includes dinner and a program. Menu: Dumpling Soup Sauerbraten Parsley...

SinFronteras Dysart, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Nideggener Straße 50, 52224 Stolberg

SinFronteras ist die siebenköpfige Band des Songwriters Juan Pablo Raimundo aus El Salvador.

Brad and the Big Wave Williamsburg, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Charismatic singer/guitarist/musician and songwriter Brad Pouleson continues to prove his musical prowess with his new band, Brad and the Big Wave. Drawing upon the diverse talents of his Iowa...