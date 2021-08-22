Cancel
Clarendon, TX

Clarendon calendar: Events coming up

Clarendon Today
Clarendon Today
 5 days ago

(CLARENDON, TX) Clarendon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clarendon:

Snag Your Table

Turkey, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd Street, Turkey, TX 79261

Snag Your Table at Hotel Turkey on a Friday or Saturday Night!

Kress Varsity Football @ Lefors

Lefors, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 209 E 5th St, Lefors, TX

The Lefors (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Kress (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Bart Crow at Hotel Turkey

Turkey, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd Street, Turkey, TX 79261

An intimate night at Hotel Turkey with one of the all time Texas Great's, Bart Crow!

ABOUT

With Clarendon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

