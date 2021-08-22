Eden events coming soon

(EDEN, TX) Eden is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eden:

Endocrinology (San Angelo) San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1002 S Abe St #B, San Angelo, TX

Cook Children's endocrinology team treats infants, children and teens with conditions that are caused by or affect the hormonal balance of the body. We understand the importance of working...

Chat & Coffee Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 906 E 11th St, Brady, TX

Join the McCulloch County Resource Center every Monday Wednesday for some fun programs, delicious coffee, and sweet company! - 08/23/2021

MG Bailey plays The Deadhorse San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 210 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX

MG Bailey brings his one man show to The Deadhorse. Starting as a one man band 10 years ago, MG has performed weekly in the Chicago land area and surrounding states. Performing at venues ranging...

Night of Worship Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Brady, TX

Finding a Gospel Community can be hard and intimidating and that's why we are inviting you to Night of Worship. We want to cast a vision for what GC's are and howthey lead us to Jesus but also...

FLUMERI PROMOTIONS PRESENTS: A Night at Olde Park Ballinger, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 107 South 6th Street, Ballinger, TX 76821

Join well renown paranormal investigators Brandon Alvis and Mustafa Gattolari in investigating Olde Park Hotel in Ballinger, TX!