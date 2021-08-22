Cancel
Eden, TX

Eden events coming soon

Posted by 
Eden Voice
 5 days ago

(EDEN, TX) Eden is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxXlb_0bZVzkBH00

Endocrinology (San Angelo)

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1002 S Abe St #B, San Angelo, TX

Cook Children's endocrinology team treats infants, children and teens with conditions that are caused by or affect the hormonal balance of the body. We understand the importance of working...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41uUtc_0bZVzkBH00

Chat & Coffee

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 906 E 11th St, Brady, TX

Join the McCulloch County Resource Center every Monday Wednesday for some fun programs, delicious coffee, and sweet company! - 08/23/2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cS3bI_0bZVzkBH00

MG Bailey plays The Deadhorse

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 210 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX

MG Bailey brings his one man show to The Deadhorse. Starting as a one man band 10 years ago, MG has performed weekly in the Chicago land area and surrounding states. Performing at venues ranging...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHYDH_0bZVzkBH00

Night of Worship

Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Brady, TX

Finding a Gospel Community can be hard and intimidating and that's why we are inviting you to Night of Worship. We want to cast a vision for what GC's are and howthey lead us to Jesus but also...

FLUMERI PROMOTIONS PRESENTS: A Night at Olde Park

Ballinger, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 107 South 6th Street, Ballinger, TX 76821

Join well renown paranormal investigators Brandon Alvis and Mustafa Gattolari in investigating Olde Park Hotel in Ballinger, TX!

Eden Voice

Eden, TX
With Eden Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
Posted by
Posted by
Posted by
