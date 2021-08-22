Cancel
"A Big Study on Honesty Turns Out to Be Based on Fake Data"

By Eugene Volokh
Reason.com
Reason.com
 5 days ago

So reports a very interesting article at BuzzFeed News (Stephanie M. Lee), based on research at Data Colada. One of the original researchers has stated that he is "completely convinced by the analyses provided by Simonsohn, Simmons, and Nelson and their conclusion that the field experiment (Study 3) in Shu, Mazar, Gino, Ariely, and Bazerman (2012) contains fraudulent data; as a result, Shu, Gino, and I contacted PNAS [Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences] to request retraction of the paper on July 22, 2021." (Or, wait, what if those are all forgeries? How can anyone really know?)

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

