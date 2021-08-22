Cancel
Oblong, IL

Oblong events coming soon

Oblong Voice
Oblong Voice
 5 days ago

(OBLONG, IL) Oblong has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oblong:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gs85_0bZVziPp00

Silver Sneakers Classes @ Freedom Fitness – Olney, IL

Olney, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Address: 407 S Whittle Ave, Olney, IL

Silver Sneakers Classes @ Freedom Fitness – Olney, IL Mondays & Wednesdays at 8:30 AM – 9:15 AM Silver Sneaker classes are there for you at Freedom Fitness on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMGL5_0bZVziPp00

Karaoke Night @ The Hill Bar – Willow Hill, IL

Willow Hill, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 20006 E 400th Ave, Willow Hill, IL

Karaoke Night @ The Hill Bar – Willow Hill, IL Friday, August 13, 2021 & August 27, 2021 at 9 PM – 1 AM – Come out and sing your favorite songs! Event by Ash kickin karaoke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aw6hG_0bZVziPp00

Open Mic Night

Casey, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 6 W Main St, Casey, IL

We're hosting our second Open Mic Night on Saturday, August 28th. MUST sign up in advance. Direct message our page, call Kallie at 217-609-0232, or text 217-932-3279 to sign up. We can't wait to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TiH1v_0bZVziPp00

Jane Doe at the Olney Eagles

Olney, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 215 N Fair St, Olney, IL

Jane Doe @ Olney Eagles #2549 – Olney, IL Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 8 PM- 12 AM – The Eagles, Jane Doe, Live Music, Drinks, Dancing, Fun… are you kidding me?! See ya there. Event by Jane Doe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cD5Ud_0bZVziPp00

Painting Party

Olney, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Painting Party! Come paint!Sandblasted patterns on stone, indoor or outdoor pattern on pallet boards ( up to 2’x2’). Custom projects made just for you! Come paint your own master piece! It’s easy...

Oblong Voice

Oblong Voice

Oblong, IL
With Oblong Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

