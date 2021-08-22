Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florien, LA

Live events Florien — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Florien News Flash
Florien News Flash
 5 days ago

(FLORIEN, LA) Live events are lining up on the Florien calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Florien area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IAjZW_0bZVzhX600

Parker James at Rayburn Country Resort

Brookeland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2376 Wingate Blvd, Brookeland, TX

Blue-eyed soul sensation Parker James and his band will perform one night only on Saturday, August 28th. This show will book up fast. So make early reservations 409.698.2444 and be ready for a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBd1I_0bZVzhX600

JRTC and Fort Polk Salute to the Troops - Toby Keith Concert

Fort Polk, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 6661 Warrior Trail, Fort Polk South, LA 71459

JRTC and Fort Polk is pleased to welcome Country Music Superstar Toby Keith on 10 September to Headquarters Field.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W20jI_0bZVzhX600

2021 VIP Taste of Tailgating Presented by Hancock Whitney

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 701-799 Front Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457

This exclusive event is the perfect opportunity to meet the 2021 Induction Class!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45EZh0_0bZVzhX600

Natchitoches Christmas Season - December 18, 2021

Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Rue Beauport, Natchitoches, LA 71457

December 18, 2021 - 6 years and under are free and require no armband. NO REFUNDS.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYGp3_0bZVzhX600

Sunday Service with Lydia

Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1204 S 5th St, Leesville, LA

Join Lydia, Pastors Jack & Christina Osteen, and the Leesville First Assembly church family for this powerful day of services as we believe for a mighty outpouring of the Holy Spirit! Service...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Florien News Flash

Florien News Flash

Florien, LA
50
Followers
198
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Florien News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchitoches, LA
City
Fort Polk, LA
City
Leesville, LA
City
Florien, LA
Natchitoches, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Keith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Country Music#Headquarters Field#La Join Lydia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy