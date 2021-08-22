Live events Florien — what’s coming up

(FLORIEN, LA) Live events are lining up on the Florien calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Florien area:

Parker James at Rayburn Country Resort Brookeland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2376 Wingate Blvd, Brookeland, TX

Blue-eyed soul sensation Parker James and his band will perform one night only on Saturday, August 28th. This show will book up fast. So make early reservations 409.698.2444 and be ready for a...

JRTC and Fort Polk Salute to the Troops - Toby Keith Concert Fort Polk, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 6661 Warrior Trail, Fort Polk South, LA 71459

JRTC and Fort Polk is pleased to welcome Country Music Superstar Toby Keith on 10 September to Headquarters Field.

2021 VIP Taste of Tailgating Presented by Hancock Whitney Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 701-799 Front Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457

This exclusive event is the perfect opportunity to meet the 2021 Induction Class!

Natchitoches Christmas Season - December 18, 2021 Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Rue Beauport, Natchitoches, LA 71457

December 18, 2021 - 6 years and under are free and require no armband. NO REFUNDS.

Sunday Service with Lydia Leesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1204 S 5th St, Leesville, LA

Join Lydia, Pastors Jack & Christina Osteen, and the Leesville First Assembly church family for this powerful day of services as we believe for a mighty outpouring of the Holy Spirit! Service...