Memphis, MO

What's up Memphis: Local events calendar

Memphis Dispatch
Memphis Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MEMPHIS, MO) Memphis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Memphis:

Keosauqua Chamber 15th Annual Golf Tournament

Keosauqua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 217 Riverview Dr, Keosauqua, IA

Join the Keosauqua Chamber on August 27 for the 15th Annual Golf Tournament at Riverview Country Club! Registration starts at 8:30 and tee off is 9 AM. $35 registration fee includes lunch!￼...

Prenatal Yoga + Tea

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 316 N Elson St, Kirksville, MO

All mommies to be and anyone planning to become pregnant are invited to share in a prenatal yoga workshop. 💫 DESCRIPTION This workshop is designed to support and connect women who are preparing...

RAQ Your Tabata!

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 312 W Washington St, Kirksville, MO

💪🏽Join me for a short and sweet (but effective!) 30 minute RAQ YOUR TABATA workout, blending barre fitness and bellydance technique- tabata style! Gain strength and flexibility while having FUN...

Women Owning Woodland/Women Caring for the Land Forest Management Field Day

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

A one day workshop for women landowners and woodland enthusiasts to join natural resources professionals to learn about forest management for wildlife. The morning will be a classroom session that...

Petroglyph Tour

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 20431 MO-157, Kirksville, MO

Thousand Hills State Park is home to a collection of petroglyphs or rock carvings made by ancestors of today’s American Indians. Explore the petroglyphs with park staff to learn more about this...

