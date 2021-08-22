Cancel
Kimball, NE

Live events Kimball — what's coming up

Kimball Times
(KIMBALL, NE) Kimball has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kimball area:

Take It and Make It Mondays

Burns, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 112 Main St, Burns, WY

Get crafty on Mondays! Visit the Burns Branch Library to pick up a craft packet to take home and make story stones! Use your story stones to create fun stories and plays. (All Ages; Burns Branch...

Sukup Grain Bin Dryer

Kimball, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Sukup Grain Bin Dryer, 10 HP, 230 Volt, Propane, Bin Wall Thermostat, NOTE: Electric Motor Does NOT Work

MOPS 2021-2022 Pre-Registration

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2763 11th Ave, Sidney, NE

Thursday August 26th from 9:30-11am, we will be hosting a pre-registration event at the Sidney Evangelical Free Church gym! For all those who pre-register, registration will be discounted to $40...

CZ-USA DRAKE 12 GA and 20 GA Raffle

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 10955 Lincoln Hwy, Sidney, NE

CZ-USA DRAKE 12 GA and 20 GA RaffleTickets:Single: $50.00Couple: $65.00Sponsor: $350.00Jake: $15.00

Stack the Cats Interactive Story Station

Pine Bluffs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 E 2nd St, Pine Bluffs, WY

August 1–31 Library Hours Visit the Pine Bluffs Branch Library throughout the month of August and explore our imPAWsible interactive story station based on the book Stack the Cats by Susie...

With Kimball Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

