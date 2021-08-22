What’s up Simmesport: Local events calendar

(SIMMESPORT, LA) Simmesport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Simmesport:

Creative Market Ville Platte, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Everyone, mark your calendars.. Hundredfold is having its first Creative Market Saturday, August 28th from 8am-12pm. Come out and enjoy art, clothes, home decor, and more! Anyone who would like to...

Beat Flippa's Birthday Bash New Roads, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 412 Louisiana 10, New Roads, LA 70760

Beat Flippa's Birthday Bash will be an epic event, with live performances from 18 + artists and other celebrities will be in the building.

OPEN / TSRA COSANCTIONED RODEO New Roads, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Pointe Coupee Parish Multi-use Arena , New Roads LA Spectators = this is how much it cost to watch to rodeo $10 at the Gate kids 6 and under free Open Rodeo Starts @ 7:30 pm TSRA Co-sanctioned...

PAM 2021 - Sept 18 Marksville, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 122 East Mark Street, Marksville, LA 71351

Juried plein air event located in beautiful Marksville in the heart of Avoyelles Parish.

Art-O-Rama at Kids Quest at Paragon Marksville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 707 Paragon Place, Marksville, LA

Let’s Get Crafty at Kids Quest at Paragon! Meet us in Marksville for some awesome art activities in August. We will be splattering some Pollack-inspired paintings, sampling sweet shop art, and...