Simmesport Updates

What’s up Simmesport: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Simmesport Updates
Simmesport Updates
 5 days ago

(SIMMESPORT, LA) Simmesport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Simmesport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EF92Q_0bZVzesv00

Creative Market

Ville Platte, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Everyone, mark your calendars.. Hundredfold is having its first Creative Market Saturday, August 28th from 8am-12pm. Come out and enjoy art, clothes, home decor, and more! Anyone who would like to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39r5fG_0bZVzesv00

Beat Flippa's Birthday Bash

New Roads, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 412 Louisiana 10, New Roads, LA 70760

Beat Flippa's Birthday Bash will be an epic event, with live performances from 18 + artists and other celebrities will be in the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ik8nt_0bZVzesv00

OPEN / TSRA COSANCTIONED RODEO

New Roads, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Pointe Coupee Parish Multi-use Arena , New Roads LA Spectators = this is how much it cost to watch to rodeo $10 at the Gate kids 6 and under free Open Rodeo Starts @ 7:30 pm TSRA Co-sanctioned...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46GGrQ_0bZVzesv00

PAM 2021 - Sept 18

Marksville, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 122 East Mark Street, Marksville, LA 71351

Juried plein air event located in beautiful Marksville in the heart of Avoyelles Parish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00XNWq_0bZVzesv00

Art-O-Rama at Kids Quest at Paragon

Marksville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 707 Paragon Place, Marksville, LA

Let’s Get Crafty at Kids Quest at Paragon! Meet us in Marksville for some awesome art activities in August. We will be splattering some Pollack-inspired paintings, sampling sweet shop art, and...

Simmesport Updates

Simmesport Updates

Simmesport, LA
With Simmesport Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

