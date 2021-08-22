Au Gres calendar: Coming events

(AU GRES, MI) Au Gres is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Au Gres:

Recovery Panel: Peer 360, NMORC, Sterling Area Health Center, Ascension Sterling, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Peer 360 Recovery Alliance will be having an open discussion panel to talk about recovery, recovery services, the role of a Peer Recovery Coach and answer any questions you may have. Sober-Eats...

August Full Moon Yoga Tawas City, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 211 W Lake St, Tawas City, MI

Lakeside Full Moon Yoga class. Dress warm we will be moving still.

MISSISSIPPI HEAT @ Blues By The Bay in Tawas, MI East Tawas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: East Tawas, MI

FESTIVAL (MI): 19th Annual Tawas Blues by the BayWhenAug 27 – 29, 2021WhereHarbor Park, East Tawas, Michigan (Corner of US-23 and Newman Street) (map)DescriptionPRICE TBDbluesbythebaytawas.org...

Slow Flow Beach Yoga East Tawas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 113 Newman St, East Tawas, MI

Come enjoy a gentle yoga flow on the beach. 🧘‍♀️🏖 Beginners welcome! Bring a towel to practice on, wear comfortable clothing, and bring water to stay hydrated. 🙌 Donation based or free. ☺️ Lead...

Tuesday night live ( Re-booked) East Tawas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

