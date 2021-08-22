Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Au Gres, MI

Au Gres calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Au Gres News Watch
Au Gres News Watch
 5 days ago

(AU GRES, MI) Au Gres is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Au Gres:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WvCbq_0bZVzd0C00

Recovery Panel: Peer 360, NMORC, Sterling Area Health Center, Ascension

Sterling, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Peer 360 Recovery Alliance will be having an open discussion panel to talk about recovery, recovery services, the role of a Peer Recovery Coach and answer any questions you may have. Sober-Eats...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7q9Q_0bZVzd0C00

August Full Moon Yoga

Tawas City, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 211 W Lake St, Tawas City, MI

Lakeside Full Moon Yoga class. Dress warm we will be moving still.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zJEH_0bZVzd0C00

MISSISSIPPI HEAT @ Blues By The Bay in Tawas, MI

East Tawas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: East Tawas, MI

FESTIVAL (MI): 19th Annual Tawas Blues by the BayWhenAug 27 – 29, 2021WhereHarbor Park, East Tawas, Michigan (Corner of US-23 and Newman Street) (map)DescriptionPRICE TBDbluesbythebaytawas.org...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XpVHi_0bZVzd0C00

Slow Flow Beach Yoga

East Tawas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 113 Newman St, East Tawas, MI

Come enjoy a gentle yoga flow on the beach. 🧘‍♀️🏖 Beginners welcome! Bring a towel to practice on, wear comfortable clothing, and bring water to stay hydrated. 🙌 Donation based or free. ☺️ Lead...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EfjAb_0bZVzd0C00

Tuesday night live ( Re-booked)

East Tawas, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Tuesday night live ( Re-booked) is on Facebook. To connect with Tuesday night live ( Re-booked), join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Au Gres News Watch

Au Gres News Watch

Au Gres, MI
33
Followers
184
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Au Gres News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Au Gres, MI
City
Tawas City, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
East Tawas, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Mi Lakeside#Tawas Blues#Mi Come
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy