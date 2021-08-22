Del Norte calendar: Coming events
(DEL NORTE, CO) Del Norte has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Del Norte:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 8784 Old Sanford Rd, Alamosa, CO
Buy PRCA Championship Rodeo tickets for 08/28/2021 in Alamosa, CO from Vivid Seats and be there in person for all the action!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 107 Wall St, Creede, CO
Every Tuesday is Rib Day - Come in for Lunch, an early Dinner, or take it To Go! Serving food daily from 11-5pm. Reservation ecommended in the summer: 719-658-0138 Ribs served with BBQ Sauce and...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 120 N Main St, Creede, CO
Creede, one on the finest mountain towns in Colorado. And the Creede Hotel, what a beautiful setting! My guitar and banjo will be joining all of you for lunch - nice! You may also like the...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 124 N Main St, Creede, CO
An ancient tale and the modern world collide... Against the backdrop of the epic San Juan Mountains, a lone figure emerges on a simple stage to tell his story. Fated...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 8784 Old Sanford Rd, Alamosa, CO
The Alamosa Round-UP has been a part of the San Luis Valley Heritage for almost 40 years. With multiple days of exciting events and an Old West Cattle Drive, it is the biggest event in Alamosa...
Comments / 0