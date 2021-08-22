Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Del Norte, CO

Del Norte calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Del Norte Post
Del Norte Post
 5 days ago

(DEL NORTE, CO) Del Norte has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Del Norte:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bcewE_0bZVzc7T00

PRCA Championship Rodeo

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 8784 Old Sanford Rd, Alamosa, CO

Buy PRCA Championship Rodeo tickets for 08/28/2021 in Alamosa, CO from Vivid Seats and be there in person for all the action!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fj3cx_0bZVzc7T00

Tuesday is Rib Day!

Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 107 Wall St, Creede, CO

Every Tuesday is Rib Day - Come in for Lunch, an early Dinner, or take it To Go! Serving food daily from 11-5pm. Reservation ecommended in the summer: 719-658-0138 Ribs served with BBQ Sauce and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZxbc_0bZVzc7T00

Lunch at the Creede Hotel

Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 120 N Main St, Creede, CO

Creede, one on the finest mountain towns in Colorado. And the Creede Hotel, what a beautiful setting! My guitar and banjo will be joining all of you for lunch - nice! You may also like the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0rCD_0bZVzc7T00

An Iliad

Creede, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 124 N Main St, Creede, CO

An ancient tale and the modern world collide... Against the backdrop of the epic San Juan Mountains, a lone figure emerges on a simple stage to tell his story. Fated...

Learn More

Alamosa Round-Up

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 8784 Old Sanford Rd, Alamosa, CO

The Alamosa Round-UP has been a part of the San Luis Valley Heritage for almost 40 years. With multiple days of exciting events and an Old West Cattle Drive, it is the biggest event in Alamosa...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Del Norte Post

Del Norte Post

Del Norte, CO
34
Followers
201
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Del Norte Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Creede, CO
Government
City
Creede, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Alamosa, CO
Government
City
Del Norte, CO
City
Alamosa, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#San Juan Mountains#Prca Championship Rodeo#Vivid Seats#Bbq Sauce#The Creede Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy