Marsing, ID

Marsing events calendar

(MARSING, ID) Live events are coming to Marsing.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marsing:

JUKEBOX ROCK - TRIBUTE TO RITCHIE VALENS & THE BIG BOPPER

Caldwell, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 120 South Kimball Avenue, Caldwell, ID 83605

RAY ANTHONY PERFORMS AS RITCHIE VALENS AND LINWOOD SASSER PERFORMS AS THE BIG BOPPER IN THIS LIVE TRIBUTE EVENT

August 25th, 2021 Online Auction. Homedale, Idaho ID

Homedale, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3523 US-95, Homedale, ID

21st Jun - 25th Aug, 2021. HOMEDALE, IDAHO. USA : Packed with Vehicles, RV's, building materials, firearms and ammo, vintage treasures and more!

Paint Night at Lovely Hollow

Caldwell, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 6230 Southeast 8th Avenue, Caldwell, ID 83607

Come and enjoy an evening painting a masterpiece of your own , at the flower farm!

Girls Night Out The Show at BeerGuys Saloon (Caldwell, ID)

Caldwell, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 2502 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, ID 83605

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Caldwell ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Ripple Effect

Caldwell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Enjoy live music at Indian Creek Steakhouse performed by Ripple Effect!

