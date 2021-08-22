Plains calendar: What's coming up

(PLAINS, MT) Plains has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Plains:

Montana Veterans Affairs Superior, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1208 6th Ave E, Superior, MT

Once a month, a Veterans Service Officer (VSO) will be... Read more »



Joyful Women Polson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1414 2nd St W, Polson, MT

Ladies, you won't want to miss this night! Join us as we encourage one another on our journey of becoming JOYFUL WOMEN!

Flathead River Rodeo Polson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 320 Regatta Rd, Polson, MT

Come join use for an exciting three days of rodeo as some of the best cowgirls and cowboys from across Indian Country try to make their way to Vegas. Rodeo starts at 7pm every night. Live Music...

Red Hawk - Rock, Blues, and Oldies Polson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 6 10th Ave E, Polson, MT

Rock, Blues, and Oldies You may also like the following events from Glacier Brewing Company

Adriana Johnson Memorial Barrel Race 2021 Ronan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 Third Ave NW, Ronan, MT

Proceeds from the weekend events will be in support of Yvette Vega - Trainer, Barrel Racer, Coach, Family, and Friend. Friday - August 20th Breakaway Roping Saturday- August 21st AJ Memorial...