Ganado calendar: Events coming up

(GANADO, TX) Live events are coming to Ganado.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ganado:

Micro Wrestling Invades Port Lavaca, TX! Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 5287 FM 3084, Port Lavaca, TX

Let's get ready to rumble at Drifters Hall with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

MT Sounds, Karaoke El Campo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 665 Co Rd 451, El Campo, TX

Karaoke with MT Sounds You may also like the following events from El Campo Lost Lagoon RV Resort

Guided Relaxation Wharton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 413 W Colorado St, Wharton, TX

Participants will participate in a 1 hour guided relaxation exercise

Acoustic Set with Richard Crain El Campo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 665 Co Rd 451, El Campo, TX

Acoustic Set with Richard Crain You may also like the following events from El Campo Lost Lagoon RV Resort

Veterans Mental Health First Aid Victoria, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 6502 Nursery Drive, Room 242, Victoria, TX 77904

CPR helps you assist a person having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing mental health symptoms