Ganado calendar: Events coming up
(GANADO, TX) Live events are coming to Ganado.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ganado:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 5287 FM 3084, Port Lavaca, TX
Let's get ready to rumble at Drifters Hall with the Micro Wrestling Federation!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 665 Co Rd 451, El Campo, TX
Karaoke with MT Sounds
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 413 W Colorado St, Wharton, TX
Participants will participate in a 1 hour guided relaxation exercise
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 665 Co Rd 451, El Campo, TX
Acoustic Set with Richard Crain
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 6502 Nursery Drive, Room 242, Victoria, TX 77904
CPR helps you assist a person having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid helps you assist someone experiencing mental health symptoms
