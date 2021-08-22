Exmore events coming up

(EXMORE, VA) Exmore is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Exmore:

Indigenous Indian Council Summit Eastville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 7399 Indiantown Road, Eastville, VA 23347

Enjoy Neutral Inspiring Panel Discussions Featuring Real Accawmacke Council Indians restoring wholeness to the Eastern Shore.

Eastern Shore Discovery Your Accawmacke Indian History Family Reunion Eastville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 7399 Indiantown Road, Eastville, VA 23347

Time to learn to unlock your Genealogy to Reveal your True Identity on the Eastern Shore.

Free Back-to-School Haircuts Onancock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 6 College Ave, Onancock, VA

Local hairdressers and barbers will offer free haircuts for Northampton and Accomack county school-aged children, ages 5 to 18, Sunday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Historic Onancock School...

Comb Together - Back-2-School Cuts for Kids — Historic Onancock School Onancock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 6 College Ave, Onancock, VA

Local hairdressers and barbers will offer free haircuts for Northampton and Accomack county school-aged children, ages 5 to 18, Sunday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Historic Onancock School...

USCG Auxiliary Meeting Exmore, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The USGC Auxiliary Painter Flotilla meets in the Exmore VFD Community Room on Tuesday, August 24 at 7:00 p.m. Anyone interested in the Coast Guard Auxiliary is welcome to attend.