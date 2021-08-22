Cancel
Beresford, SD

Live events Beresford — what’s coming up

Beresford Post
 5 days ago

(BERESFORD, SD) Beresford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beresford:

Coyote Crazies Student Bus-USD Football vs KU

Vermillion, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1101 North Dakota Street, Vermillion, SD 57069

The Coyote Crazies will be taking a Student Bus for the USD vs Kansas Football game on Friday, September 7th and we want YOU to join us!

Dance Team Fall Tryouts 2021-2022

Vermillion, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 414 E Clark Street, Vermillion, SD 57069

The South Dakota Dance Team will be hosting a fall tryout! We compete Jazz and Gameday at Nationals in Orlando Florida.

Men’s South Dakota Tres Dias #3

Viborg, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 45474 288th St, Viborg, SD

Men\'s South Dakota Tres Dias is a three-day Christian weekend of ministry that revitalizes Christian men in their walk with Christ by encouraging them to: To impact their home and work...

Akron Farmers Market

Akron, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Unnamed Road, Akron, IA

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 9 - September 29, 2021Wednesdays, 5PM - 7PMLocation:Akron City Park

Library Card Sign Up Month Free Movie At Coyote Twin Theater

Vermillion, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4 West Main Street, Vermillion, SD 57069

Entrance to a free movie at Coyote Twin Theater when you show your library Card

Beresford, SD
ABOUT

With Beresford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

