Hatch, NM

Hatch events calendar

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(HATCH, NM) Live events are coming to Hatch.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hatch:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2un8cG_0bZVzWlz00

Wednesday Farmer’s & Crafts Market of Las Cruces

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 N Main St, Las Cruces, NM

Every week you can explore the bustling atmosphere along 7 city blocks along Main Street Las Cruces, filled with live music, … Read More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XvuMt_0bZVzWlz00

Rhea Lana's of Las Cruces Family Shopping Event Fall 2021

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2600 Lakeside Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88005

Rhea Lana's of Las Cruces is hosting a Family Shopping Event! Get the entire family set for all things Fall & Winter!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0unDe0_0bZVzWlz00

Jamie O'Hara at Sparky's

Hatch, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 115 Franklin St, Hatch, NM

ENjoy The Great Food Awesome Ambience and Live Music at Sparky's in Hatch NM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvZsX_0bZVzWlz00

Doña Ana County Meet and Greet

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2605 S Espina St, Las Cruces, NM

Come on out on August 25th and meet Marisol Diaz, SCAN’s new Senior Coordinator, who will oversee the Family Engagement program in southern New MexicoMore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T0uGE_0bZVzWlz00

PALS | Full or Renewal

Las Cruces, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 4733 Salado Creek Street, Las Cruces, NM 88012

Please note location! 4733 Salado Creek (map below/scroll down)

Hatch, NM
With Hatch Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

