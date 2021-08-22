Cancel
Frankfort, MI

Events on the Frankfort calendar

Frankfort Journal
 5 days ago

(FRANKFORT, MI) Live events are coming to Frankfort.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Frankfort:

The Real Ingredients

Bear Lake, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Our summer 2021 season finale .... The Real Ingredients We can’t wait to hang with them, always a fun time. Stay tuned to our Facebook page for the latest updates etc!

Business Enrichment Luncheon - Childcare

Beulah, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 232 N Michigan Ave, Beulah, MI

The Benzie Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Childcare Initiatives Luncheon. Great speakers to provide you with the information you need to get involved in the desperate need in our County for...

Rhett & John at Iron Fish Distillery

Thompsonville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 14234 Dzuibanek Rd, Thompsonville, MI

Join us for an afternoon of great drinks and music at Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville!

Benzie Fishing Frenzie at Frankfort Mineral Springs

Frankfort, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 630 Main St, Frankfort, MI

Come check out the Benzie Fishing Frenzie Tournament, one of the largest and most popular salmon fishing events on the Tournament Trail! The tournament starts with the Ladies Classic, then...

St Ambrose - Honey Bee Market

Beulah, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

St Ambrose HONEY BEE MARKET EVERY MONDAY in July & August! - 08/23/2021

With Frankfort Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

