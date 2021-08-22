Cancel
Limon, CO

Events on the Limon calendar

Posted by 
Limon Post
Limon Post
 5 days ago

(LIMON, CO) Live events are coming to Limon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Limon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PRMX_0bZVzU0X00

SCCA Majors Tour

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Since 1944, SCCA has championed one mission: To bring motorsports to the masses of American men and women who are passionate about automobiles, speed and competition. From National Championships...

Learn More

Available for Rental

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Read our Track Rental Programs If you would like to reserve a date under one of those programs please fill out our Rental Request Form

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XB6jp_0bZVzU0X00

Hub City Classic Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show

Limon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 205 E Ave, Limon, CO

31st Annual Hub City Classic Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show! Show N' Shine, Cash Prizes, Door Prizes, Soap Box Derby, Food and Goods Vendors, Kids Carnival, Cake Walk, Rotary Beer Wagon, Live...

Learn More

RV/Carports for SCCA August 20/21/22

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Please review the RV Rental Policies document on our website here --> http://highplainsraceway.com/track-info/rv-and-carport-rental/rv-policies-and-prices/ To see a map of the paddock area and...

Learn More

MRA Superstreet School/Racing Days

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

The Motorcycle Roadracing Association Inc. (MRA) takes pride in creating fun, safe, affordable, competitive motorcycle roadracing opportunities in Colorado! The MRA features the fastest riders on...

Learn More

Limon Post

Limon Post

Limon, CO
ABOUT

With Limon Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

