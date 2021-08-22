Events on the Grand Marais calendar

(GRAND MARAIS, MN) Grand Marais has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Marais:

Grand Marais Art Colony 2021 Summer Exhibition: But It Was Still There Grand Marais, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 21 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

2021 Summer Exhibition BUT IT WAS STILL THERE Moira Bateman, Annie Hejny, Moheb Soliman, and Nick Wroblewski Moira, Annie, Moheb, and Nick completed a 7-day residency at the Art Colony in 2019...

Mixed Media Drawing 21D8-4 Grand Marais, MN

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Explore an experimental approach to traditional drawing practices. Students will combine observational drawing in dry media–focusing on portraits, still lifes, and landscapes–with construction...

John Craddock – Geology of the End of the Trail: Tonalites, Diamictites, Seismites and Tillites" Grand Marais, MN

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 28 Moose Pond Dr, Grand Marais, MN

John Craddock is a Minnesota native, he taught at Macalester College for 32 years, traveled the world researching geology, and has now retired to the Gunflint Trail. On Sunday, August 22, at...

Lost Wax Casting: Sterling Silver Rings Grand Marais, MN

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Rings on fingers have been around since the beginning of civilization. Egyptian and Greek legend place the wedding ring on the third finger of the left hand, because of a belief that the vein of...

Superior Cycling Association Summer Tuesday Rides Grand Marais, MN

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Pincushion Dr, Grand Marais, MN

Superior Cycling Association Summer Tuesday Rides Tuesday, August 31: Details for this week not posted yet. For more information contact Tim Kennedy at 218-370-0955 or tkennedy@boreal.org Every...