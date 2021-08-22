Fairview events coming soon
(FAIRVIEW, OK) Live events are coming to Fairview.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Fairview area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: E Broadway E Broadway, Fairview, OK
Join us for the Red Carpet Country Annual Tourism Conference. This conference is perfect for community leaders, people involved in attractions or museums, event planners or organizers, marketers...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Alva Regional Airport (KAVK) AirNav.com CTAF: 122.8 Every Sunday No Cost. Donations appreciated. Derrick Courson -Manager (580) 327-2898 – Airport (580) 748-2709 – Cell 2875 College Blvd. Alva...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Address: 709 Oklahoma Blvd, SC 204, Alva, OK 73717
Blue Thumb is having a training for new volunteers from 8:30am to 4:30pm on Saturday and Sunday, September 11 and 12, 2021.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
ONLINE ONLY AUCTIONBBQ & Concession Trlrs | Semi-Van, Office, & Flatbed Trlrs | Boat | LimoRestauran...
Comments / 0