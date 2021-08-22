Cancel
Fairview, OK

Fairview events coming soon

Fairview Digest
 5 days ago

(FAIRVIEW, OK) Live events are coming to Fairview.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairview area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dzl1d_0bZVzRMM00

Annual Tourism Conference

Fairview, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: E Broadway E Broadway, Fairview, OK

Join us for the Red Carpet Country Annual Tourism Conference. This conference is perfect for community leaders, people involved in attractions or museums, event planners or organizers, marketers...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDKAw_0bZVzRMM00

Alva OK: Donuts %26 Coffee

Alva, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Alva Regional Airport (KAVK) AirNav.com CTAF: 122.8 Every Sunday No Cost. Donations appreciated. Derrick Courson -Manager (580) 327-2898 – Airport (580) 748-2709 – Cell 2875 College Blvd. Alva...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dN15h_0bZVzRMM00

Alva Blue Thumb Volunteer Training

Alva, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 709 Oklahoma Blvd, SC 204, Alva, OK 73717

Blue Thumb is having a training for new volunteers from 8:30am to 4:30pm on Saturday and Sunday, September 11 and 12, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXhYB_0bZVzRMM00

8/24 Cargo & Concession Trlrs | Restaurant Equip

Ringwood, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

ONLINE ONLY AUCTIONBBQ & Concession Trlrs | Semi-Van, Office, & Flatbed Trlrs | Boat | LimoRestauran...

Fairview Digest

Fairview, OK
With Fairview Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

