Live events Lacygne — what’s coming up

(LACYGNE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Lacygne calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lacygne area:

Spiritual Medicine Mini Retreat- OCTOBER FULL MOON RELEASE Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 17468 246th Street, Tonganoxie, KS 66086

Sunset yoga + breath work Flower essence tea ceremony Cleansing fire Group healing + prayer Healing foods provided

Red for Red Blood Drive Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 24305 Loring Road, Lawrence, KS 66044

Donate blood & get a glass of wine to redeem any day after the blood drive!

Stull Haunted House Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 1003 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

The Stull Haunted House is 20,000 sqft and 4 floors of Horror. A dozen different horrors lands spread inside the Masonic Temple.

Dancefestopia / ReKinection Tickets La Cygne, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 7095 West 399th Street, LaCygne, KS 66040

REKINECTION'S TICKET OUTLET HAS MOVED TO A FEE-FREE PLATFORM! PLEASE VISIT https://rekinection.com/spring-up-dft-combo-tickets/ TO GET TIX

Steve Bankey & the Flatlanders Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 17791 Chieftain Rd, Tonganoxie, KS

Tickets are now available for Steve Bankey & the Flatlanders at Kane Family Farm, Kansas on Fri 27 Aug 2021 at 8:00PM. Click the link for further information and to secure your tickets now!