Lacygne, KS

Live events Lacygne — what’s coming up

Lacygne Journal
Lacygne Journal
 5 days ago

(LACYGNE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Lacygne calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lacygne area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVCEd_0bZVzQTd00

Spiritual Medicine Mini Retreat- OCTOBER FULL MOON RELEASE

Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 17468 246th Street, Tonganoxie, KS 66086

Sunset yoga + breath work Flower essence tea ceremony Cleansing fire Group healing + prayer Healing foods provided

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ow6ng_0bZVzQTd00

Red for Red Blood Drive

Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 24305 Loring Road, Lawrence, KS 66044

Donate blood & get a glass of wine to redeem any day after the blood drive!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oe0ZF_0bZVzQTd00

Stull Haunted House

Lawrence, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 1003 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

The Stull Haunted House is 20,000 sqft and 4 floors of Horror. A dozen different horrors lands spread inside the Masonic Temple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8RDj_0bZVzQTd00

Dancefestopia / ReKinection Tickets

La Cygne, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 7095 West 399th Street, LaCygne, KS 66040

REKINECTION'S TICKET OUTLET HAS MOVED TO A FEE-FREE PLATFORM! PLEASE VISIT https://rekinection.com/spring-up-dft-combo-tickets/ TO GET TIX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49uMOU_0bZVzQTd00

Steve Bankey & the Flatlanders

Tonganoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 17791 Chieftain Rd, Tonganoxie, KS

Tickets are now available for Steve Bankey & the Flatlanders at Kane Family Farm, Kansas on Fri 27 Aug 2021 at 8:00PM. Click the link for further information and to secure your tickets now!

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne, KS
With Lacygne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

